Top official answers cash-for-ash questions

Dr McCormick says he "lives with the consequences" of not having asked more questions about the problems with the RHI scheme when it was drawn to his attention in May 2015.

It was originally envisaged that just about £12m would be needed to cover the scheme in the 2014-15 financial year but the cost had almost doubled.

"I didn't ask hard enough questions at the time... I deeply regret not asking more fundamental questions at the time."

He "assumed" that it was "still fundamentally a sound scheme" at that point and he says that's how it was presented to him by the officials who were working on it.

The witness admits to a "failure on my part" of not having an "instinct" of being more inquisitive at the time.