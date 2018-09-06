Bell tells inquiry his side of RHI story
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Former DUP enterprise minister Jonathan Bell gives evidence for first time
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings entering critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
DUP responds to 'sexual misbehaviour' claim
During his evidence to the inquiry this afternoon, Mr Bell claimed that he'd been told by his adviser Tim Cairns about the "sexual misbehaviour of two DUP ministers".
The inquiry was quick to move on from that point of Mr Bell's evidence.
The DUP has responded, saying: "It would not be appropriate to comment on evidence given to the public inquiry outside of the inquiry process.
"It is important that the inquiry is allowed to complete its work."
'Exasperated panel struggled to get some answers'
Analysis: Huge interest in what Bell had to say
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI environment correspondent
There had been huge interest in what Jonathan Bell would say at the RHI Inquiry.
He had, after all, been at the very heart of this scandal after making damaging allegations in an interview with the BBC's Stephen Nolan in 2016.
But today it was allegations about how he had been treated by the DUP after that interview that caused everyone to sit up and take notice.
What happened today at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
Jonathan Bell claimed that a senior figure in Stormont's Executive Office was briefing against him as a "monster who had to be put to sleep" when he was a DUP minister.
He said the individual was David Gordon, who headed the communications for the Executive Office in 2016.
Mr Bell also alleged that a journalist was briefing the DUP on how to discredit him by attacking his Christian faith.
It is understood he was referring to David Blevins, the Ireland correspondent at Sky News.
Sky News said in a statement that the allegation was "completely and utterly untrue".
'Disappointed profoundly that meeting wasn't recorded'
There is no written record of the meeting in August 2015 at which Mr Bell gave his approval for cost controls to be added to the RHI scheme.
Mr Bell says he is "crystal clear" that at that meeting he didn't have a hard copy of the document that outlined the planned changes.
"And I'm equally completely baffled that a matter of the magnitude nobody contacted me [about when it was first proposed on 8 July]," he adds.
But the inquiry panel want to know why he gave his approval without knowing the details about the plan.
The former minister says he's "disappointed profoundly" that there was no minute of the meeting and "trying to reflect on a meeting of three years ago is extremely difficult".
'I wasn't told about empty sheds being heated'
In an email on 20 July about the planned cost controls for the RHI scheme, Arlene Foster's adviser Dr Andrew Crawford told Mr Bell's adviser that there would be a "massive spike in applications" before the changes came into effect.
Mr Bell says he's "clear" that his adviser Mr Cairns never raised that point with him.
On 31 July, Dr Crawford also pointed out that the "problem" with the scheme was that it was offering subsidies that were so lucrative that claimants were being paid to heat empty sheds.
Again, Mr Bell says he wasn't made aware of that.
'Concerned that DUP advisers shared my briefing'
A document that civil servants prepared for Mr Bell outlining the planned cost controls for the RHI scheme was shared by the DETI minister's adviser with other DUP advisers.
Mr Bell says he wasn't aware that happened at the time and nor did he know about emails exchanges between the advisers about the contents of the paper.
He says he's "quite concerned" because other ministers' advisers never sent papers about their portfolios to him for input.
"You never shared your briefings outside your department," he adds.
'Officials didn't give answers about RHI budget'
Mr Bell says he felt frustrated that civil servants in his department were not giving him answers to his questions about budget for the RHI scheme.
"They said it was basically impossible to state," he adds and it's "completely illogical" to him that he wasn't given the information he wanted.
Inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean (above) questions how frustrated the witness could have become in this period.
He points out that Mr Bell has said that he first became aware of the problems with scheme on 24 August and received a revised version of the 8 July submission in the first part of September, just a few days later.
'I fulfilled every function asked of me'
In his evidence to the inquiry, Mr Cairns says that one reason why there was a delay in introducing cost controls to the RHI scheme was that there was a difficulty with the minister's availability.
The adviser says Mr Bell was away from his department for long periods over the summer of 2015.
Mr Bell rejects that suggestion - he says he had been on a family holiday and spent a week at a church conference in Portstewart but he "fulfilled every function that the department for me to fulfil".
"I was available for every meeting, every photocall, every business... [civil servants] could've contacted me at any time.... but there was no attempt to contact me, I believe."
'Major row between top civil servant and Foster's adviser'
Mr Bell says he was told there was a "major row" between one of Stormont's most senior civil servants and Arlene Foster's DUP adviser.
David Sterling - then the head at the Department of Finance, now the head of the whole Northern Ireland Civil Service - and Dr Andrew Crawford (below) had been arguing about the RHI scheme, he claims.
He says that his adviser Mr Cairns told him that Mr Sterling had "shouted" at Dr Crawford.
He says he was told that Mr Sterling told Dr Crawford: "You kept this scheme open for the benefit of your family and you've caused significant budgetary crisis in Northern Ireland."
'Bell was compiling dossier against DUP'
Mr Bell "would often make allegations about DUP members", according to the evidence his adviser has given to the inquiry.
He had "started to get more and more agitated" about the party, says Mr Cairns in his written statement and was "compiling the information and would be presenting a dossier".
Mr Bell said that he'd been told that three advisers "had acted fraudulently in relation to RHI", says the adviser in his evidence.
As has been the theme throughout today, Mr Bell's account is at odds with that of Mr Cairns - he says that it was his adviser who had provided the information to him.
Mr Bell also tells the inquiry that his adviser told him "inappropriately, in garish and lurid detail" about the "sexual misbehaviour of two DUP ministers".
But he's quickly shut down by the inquiry's senior counsel Mr Scoffield and the chair Sir Patrick Coghlin, who says: "This inquiry is not some form of media record for people making allegations and counter allegations."
EDIT at 18:10: In response, the DUP issued a statement stating: "It would not be appropriate to comment on evidence given to the public inquiry, outside of the inquiry process.
"It is important that the inquiry is allowed to complete its work."
'It's not for you to ask the questions'
The inquiry barrister exerts his authority and reminds Mr Bell of the rules in the Senate chamber after the former minister asks one too many questions.
"I want to remind you of the nature of the procedure in which we're involved here," says Mr Scoffield firmly.
"It's not for you to ask the questions - it's for you to answer the questions."
'Can't say when conflict of interest was discussed'
One of Mr Bell's central claims about the RHI debacle is that DUP advisers worked against him to prevent the addition of cost controls to the scheme.
In his written evidence, he says that his adviser Mr Cairns told him that DUP adviser Timothy Johnston was "not allowing the issue to be progressed as he and his brother-in-law John Robinson" - also a DUP adviser - "had interests in the chicken industry".
Asked when Mr Cairns said that, the former minister says he "can't precisely date that - all I can tell you is it it occurred".
Mr Scoffield points out that's it's important for the inquiry to establish a firm date but the witness says "not prepared to speculate" and can't say whether it was summer 2015 or winter 2016.
'It was top official's job to deliver RHI submission'
Mr Bell says it was job of the DETI permanent secretary Dr Andrew McCormick to get the July 8 submission about the planned cost controls for the RHI scheme to him.
"This is urgent action on budgetary issues that we don't have and has major legal implications," he adds.
It's pointed out to him that the permanent secretary was on holiday and Mr Bell says that whoever was deputising for Dr McComick should therefore have been responsible.
Mr Scoffield says the evidence suggests that it would be unusual for the civil servants to bypass the minister's adviser completely or to give the minister the submission at the same time as the adviser.
By far the most common practice was to give the submission to the adviser first, he says.
'Adviser's account of meeting completely made up'
Mr Bell's adviser Tim Cairns says in his evidence to the inquiry that he sat down with the minister and went through "in detail" the 8 July submission about the RHI scheme cost controls the day after it was issued.
Disagreeing with that, Mr Bell says he's "never seen that document that I can recall".
Inquiry Sir Patrick Coghlin is struggling to reconcile the two accounts and asks Mr Bell: "As far as you're concerned that is completely made up?"
"Yes", responds the former DETI minister.
'Can't understand why no-one came to me'
Mr Bell says he can't understand why nobody gave him a document to say the RHI scheme was an "issue", had a "budget implication" and put forward "the recommendation and, minister, you need to do this now".
The inquiry barrister says the 8 July submission was just such a document.
Mr Bell says he can't understand why his department and the permanent secretary did not come to him on the in the days after that and asked him: "Have you dealt with this yet?"
'I only approved RHI delay to get scheme under control'
At a meeting in late-August 2015, Mr Bell approved the addition of cost controls to the RHI scheme.
He claims he was told that the plan would be only cleared if he agreed to a four-week delay for the changes, meaning they would come into effect in November that year.
He says that was "the only way I could get action on a scheme that was urgent and needed to be addressed" and he didn't want such a delay.
Inquiry barrister David Scoffield QC and the inquiry panellists ask why Mr Bell gave his approval even though he had not seen the details about the plan in the original submission about the changes.
"This was only done to get the situation under control," replies the witness.
'No evidence I got RHI submission or signed it'
Mr Bell says there he did not receive a key document about the planned introduction of cost controls to the RHI scheme.
As mentioned before lunch, officials drew up a submission for the minister on 8 July about the planned changes to the initiative.
In the paper, Mr Bell was asked to agree to go ahead with legislation to make changes to the subsidies on offer through the scheme and suggested that the changes could be implemented in October.
Asked if he remembers when he first saw the document, Mr Bell says he knows he didn't get it on the date it was produced.
"I don't see any reference in any of the evidence where I got the 8th of July submission or signed it," he says.
He didn't get it before he went on holiday and nor did he receive it when he returned, he adds.
Sky News denies correspondent advised DUP on Bell
After Jonathan Bell's claim at the RHI Inquiry today that a journalist - understood to be David Blevins of Sky News - advised the DUP on how to "discredit" him, Sky News responds.
"The suggestion by Jonathan Bell that David Blevins advised the DUP on anything is completely and utterly untrue," says a spokesperson for the broadcaster.
What's happened today at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI politics reporter
Jonathan Bell claimed that a senior figure in Stormont's Executive Office was briefing against him as a "monster who had to be put to sleep" when he was a DUP minister.
He said the individual was David Gordon, who headed the communications for the Executive Office in 2016.
Mr Bell also alleged a journalist from a multi-national news company was briefing the DUP on how to discredit him by attacking his Christian faith.
It is understood Mr Bell was referring to David Blevins, the Ireland correspondent at Sky News - a spokesperson for Sky News denied that allegation.
Fed, watered and sitting comfortably? The afternoon session with Jonathan Bell in the witness chair has started...
'I wasn't given anything to deal with before holiday'
Mr Bell went on holiday in mid-July 2015 and had asked if there there was any urgent business that required to be dealt with before he left.
He claims he's since been accused of heading off and sunning himself.
But the reality, he says, is that "I'd nothing to deal with - I wasn't given anything to deal with".
He adds that he worked through his emails every night while he was away but there was nothing about the RHI scheme.
'Adviser didn't update me on changes to RHI'
Civil servants were working on changes to the RHI scheme in the summer of 2015 after realising that it was running massively over its budget.
The changes were outlined in a submission that was written for Mr Bell on 8 July.
Mr Bell says he can't remember any discussion with his adviser about the submission when it was being drawn up.
"He never gave me an update or a running commentary on what he was doing - I got no information," says the former minister.
'Adviser told me he was weak and cowardly'
Mr Bell says that other DUP advisers regarded Mr Cairns as "a Walter Mitty character that aspired to be like them".
He claims that his adviser was intimidated by the others and that he frequently deferred to them.
He describes one occasion when he claims that Mr Cairns said to him: "I'm weak and I'm a coward."
'Bell's temper not addressed in meeting'
Texts from the day after the clear-the-air meeting in June 2015 shows that Mr Cairns had "disappointment and annoyance" that Mr Bell's "temper" was not addressed.
"I felt yesterday everything was directed against me," wrote Mr Cairns.
Mr Johnston replied that that was an "unfair characterisation of the meeting" and said it was up to the adviser to raise it.
Mr Cairns texted in response that he felt that "Jonathan Bell has gotten away with it again".
Mr Bell reiterates his point that no complaints were ever made against him.
'I've been victim of massive smear campaign'
Mr Bell that the evidence his former adviser has given to the inquiry "disturbs me greatly" given that their families had such a good relationship.
"I don't recognise at all what has been subsequently been said," he continues, adding that no complaint has ever been made against him.
Mr Bell says a newspaper offered to print a headline reading "Bully Boy Bell" if his accusers could find one person to say that he'd bullied them.
"I fear I have been the victim of a massive smear campaign" he says.
'I've built sandcastles in Portstewart with adviser's kids'
Mr Bell says that his adviser's behaviour changed "significantly and dramatically" after the clear-the-air meeting and the two subsequently "worked together far more constructively".
But in his evidence to the inquiry, Mr Cairns claims he wasn't happy with the outcome of the meeting and he felt concerns he had raised about Mr Bell was being ignored.
That doesn't fit with Mr Bell's view: "For several weeks and months after that we regularly had coffee together, we socialised together... enjoyed ourselves.
Their families had gone out for meals and "built sandcastles with his children on beaches in Portstewart", he says.
'Adviser told me he needed his job for his family'
Mr Bell says he had a meeting with the then first minister Peter Robinson and his adviser Mr Johnston to discuss the situation with Mr Cairns.
The witness says that when he learned about the events at the breakfast meeting Mr Robinson described it as "absolutely outrageous behaviour for a special adviser".
Mr Cairns was not at work for two weeks and Mr Bell says he and his officials were able to get a lot of work moved forward during that period.
There was a clear-the-air meeting at the end of June 2015 between Mr Bell, his adviser and Mr Johnston and Mr Cairns gave "a full and unequivocal apology for his behaviour", claims the former minister.
"He told me he needed the job for his family," says Mr Bell, and it was on that basis that he accepted him back into the job.
'I dismissed adviser for disrespecting me'
Returning to the London breakfast row, Mr Cairns has told the inquiry that Mr Bell said afterwards that he was firing him from his position as adviser.
But Mr Bell says he was dismissing the adviser "for that day".
The witness tells the inquiry that he decided to do that was because he felt he had been disrespected by the adviser.
He adds that later in the day he got a call from senior DUP adviser Timothy Johnston to say that advisers were appointed by the party officers.
'Executive Office briefed that I was monster to be put to sleep'
Text messages that his adviser sent to the DUP leader Arlene Foster and senior party adviser Timothy Johnston reveal that he "would fit his story to whatever the party narrative was to be", claims Mr Bell.
He says that he regards Mr Cairns's account of the breakfast row as "a fitting of me up".
Mr Bell also says that David Gordon, who headed the communications for the Executive Office in 2016, briefed that he was "a monster that had to be put to sleep".
He says it appears that a journalist - "a Mr Blevins, if I believe it is the Sky Ireland correspondent" - was advising the DUP on "how to discredit me and destroy the information I'd given" by attacking his Christian faith.
"I am one boy," he says, and he cannot operate against such attacks.
'I've never tried to break anyone's finger'
Mr Bell reached to grab his adviser's wagging finger and "threatened in an aggressive tone to break it" at the breakfast meeting, according to the evidence Mr Cairns has given to the inquiry.
That allegation is "untrue, completely without foundation and has no basis whatsoever in fact", says the former DETI minister.
"I have never tried to break anybody's finger and never would."
Claims that he threw a punch are also false, he says - that's something "I have never ever done."
'Adviser was challenging my function as minister'
"Difficulties came" at a breakfast meeting the morning after the Indian restaurant incident when Mr Cairns said that DUP advisers would have an input in Mr Bell's ministerial decisions, claims the witness.
He explains: "Timothy Cairns was openly, in front of my permanent secretary, in front of some of my senior management team, saying that: 'No, the minister won't make that decision - [advisers] will make that decision.'"
Mr Bell took that as a challenge to "my ability to function as a minister".
'Adviser more responsible to other DUP advisers than to minister'
On 9 and 10 June 2015, Mr Bell, his adviser and the DETI permanent secretary went to London for a meeting the then energy secretary Amber Rudd.
On the first night, Mr Bell and Mr Cairns had dinner in an Indian restaurant - the adviser claims the RHI scheme was discussed.
In his evidence to the inquiry, Mr Cairns says he'd urged Mr Bell to take advice from his successor at DETI Arlene Foster and her adviser Dr Andrew Crawford, given that they had experience of the scheme.
But Mr Bell has no memory of the scheme being discussed, adding that the purpose of the London trip was about a matter unrelated to it.
He claims there was a discussion about the extent of his ministerial authority and that point he made was that he was the minister so decisions were for him to make.
The witness says that in previous meetings together with other people, Mr Cairns had interrupted him and made a "deliberate attempt to limit my powers".
"He felt responsible to the other senior [DUP advisers] - more responsible to them than to his minister."
'Appointment process for advisers was camouflaged'
A civil service code of practice states that ministerial advisers are to be appointed by ministers.
Ministers "must ensure that they consider a number of candidates", it states, and "each stage of the recruitment must be documented".
Mr Bell says he wasn't told by the DUP or his ministerial office that the code existed, adding that the proper process for the appointment of Mr Cairns wasn't followed.
"It's clear... that that was a contravention with the legal position but I thought it was lawful at the time," he adds.
Sir Patrick says there is a "very real concern" that the appointment process for advisers was being "camouflaged".
'I was given a letter to sign about adviser's appointment'
Mr Scoffield (below) quotes from a letter Mr Bell sent to Dr McCormick, the DETI permanent secretary, confirming Mr Cairns's appointment
"I have concluded that Timothy Cairns is by far the most qualified candidate available," wrote Mr Bell and he went on to describe Mr Cairns as "highly capable".
The inquiry barrister asks how that tallies with the evidence Mr Bell has given to the inquiry.
The witness says he was given a prewritten letter and was asked to sign it - he claims it was composed and given to him by his private office and he didn't write it.
'DUP appointed my adviser - I didn't have choice'
Mr Bell claims that his ministerial adviser Tim Cairns was appointed by the DUP, not by himself.
He says there "wasn't a choice" and he had to take Mr Cairns because other advisers had already been allocated to other DUP ministers.
"There were many other people that would've been chosen had it been left to me to do it," he says.
"The DUP had taken an overarching as a party that all special advisers would be appointed by the part."
Asked if he was happy when he was given Mr Cairns as his adviser, Mr Bell says he was "content".
'Why would top official make up account of meeting?'
There is no written record of what happened at the 8 June meeting between senior DETI managers and Mr Bell on 8 June.
But the department's deputy permanent secretary Chris Stewart sent a civil service colleague an email about it that afternoon, writing that the minister "asked to be kept informed" about three "remedial" actions for the RHI scheme.
Mr Bell says that account is "not a statement of what occurred" - his belief is that the discussion about the RHI scheme was shut down by his ministerial adviser.
He is challenged by Sir Patrick: "Why would the deputy permanent secretary make up an email like that if what you have told us today is true?"
The witness responds: "I simply, chairman, do not know... I have no recollection whatsoever of being given these three issues."
'Officials said it was impossible to tell me RHI cost'
Mr Bell claims he was getting briefings about "many other things of less immediacy... and budgetary pressure" than the RHI scheme but he received nothing about the energy initiative.
Senior managers at DETI were not "able to give me any precision" about the spending figures for the RHI scheme.
But inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean points out that a briefing document the minister was given on his first day in office in May 2015 outlined that it was projected to cost £22m that year.
Mr Bell insists that "on several occasions" subsequent to that civil servants were "not able to give me definitive detail".
"They told me it was impossible to tell you."