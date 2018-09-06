Bell tells inquiry his side of RHI story

On 9 and 10 June 2015, Mr Bell, his adviser and the DETI permanent secretary went to London for a meeting the then energy secretary Amber Rudd.

On the first night, Mr Bell and Mr Cairns had dinner in an Indian restaurant - the adviser claims the RHI scheme was discussed.

In his evidence to the inquiry, Mr Cairns says he'd urged Mr Bell to take advice from his successor at DETI Arlene Foster and her adviser Dr Andrew Crawford, given that they had experience of the scheme.

But Mr Bell has no memory of the scheme being discussed, adding that the purpose of the London trip was about a matter unrelated to it.

He claims there was a discussion about the extent of his ministerial authority and that point he made was that he was the minister so decisions were for him to make.

The witness says that in previous meetings together with other people, Mr Cairns had interrupted him and made a "deliberate attempt to limit my powers".

"He felt responsible to the other senior [DUP advisers] - more responsible to them than to his minister."