Bell tells inquiry his side of RHI story

It is "extremely curious" that DETI civil servants had been told that the RHI scheme closure had been put on hold but Mr Bell claims he didn't know about it, says Mr Scoffield.

"Everyone else seems to know what has happened apart from you... is your evidence that you were totally unaware that this had happened?" he asks the witness.

"Nobody came to me and said to me: 'Can you tell us to withdraw your decision?' - that's the most difficult thing about this whole process," replies Mr Bell.

He says he had "signed for the end of this scheme", "took accountability and responsibility" for his decision and "never withdrew my consent".