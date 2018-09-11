Bell's DUP adviser faces RHI Inquiry
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Tim Cairns, former DUP adviser to minister Jonathan Bell, gives evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings entering critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
It's the start of another week at the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry up on Stormont hill and the fireworks have already started.
Today and tomorrow we'll be hearing from Tim Cairns, the former DUP adviser to ex-enterprise minister Jonathan Bell, and if his witness statement is anything to go by there'll be a fair bit of action in the Senate chamber.
As ever, we'll bring you every minute of it on our live stream and we'll have a text commentary of the best bits so stick with us throughout the day.