Bell's DUP adviser faces RHI questions

We've heard during the inquiry sessions with DETI officials that some of them had engaged with some those in the renewable heat industry in the summer of 2015, informing them about the forthcoming changes to the subsidies on offer through the RHI scheme.

Asked if he was aware of that communication, Mr Cairns says he was "only aware of that when it was in the press and I have to say it shocked me at the time", adding that he believes it was "inappropriate".

But there were also two meetings between DETI and the Ulster Farmers' Union around July 2015, one of which was attended by Mr Cairns - during those, the union gave views about the addition of cost controls to the scheme.

Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin reminds the witness that farmers were major users of the scheme and that the meeting was "a clear interaction" between "outside stakeholders".