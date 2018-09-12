Bell's DUP adviser faces RHI questions
'Contact with renewable heat sector shocked me'
We've heard during the inquiry sessions with DETI officials that some of them had engaged with some those in the renewable heat industry in the summer of 2015, informing them about the forthcoming changes to the subsidies on offer through the RHI scheme.
Asked if he was aware of that communication, Mr Cairns says he was "only aware of that when it was in the press and I have to say it shocked me at the time", adding that he believes it was "inappropriate".
But there were also two meetings between DETI and the Ulster Farmers' Union around July 2015, one of which was attended by Mr Cairns - during those, the union gave views about the addition of cost controls to the scheme.
Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin reminds the witness that farmers were major users of the scheme and that the meeting was "a clear interaction" between "outside stakeholders".
'Key RHI paper shared with DUP advisers for input'
Officials at DETI draw up a submission for their minister Mr Bell on 8 July - it outlined their plans for adding cost controls to the RHI scheme that would help to cut the vast overspend it was facing.
Mr Cairns told the inquiry yesterday that he talked Mr Bell through the details of the paper but the former minister has said there's no evidence that he ever received it.
On 16 July, Mr Cairns shared the submission with his fellow DUP advisers Dr Andrew Crawford and Stephen Brimstone for their "information and input".
He tells the inquiry he had done that on the instruction of senior DUP adviser Timothy Johnston, who advised him to talk to Dr Crawford about the changes to the scheme.
Mr Cairns says there was "no secret" that he was seeking advice on the planned changes to the RHI scheme from other party advisers.
Who is Tim Cairns?
Tim Cairns (below, left) was Jonathan Bell's adviser at Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) in 2015 and 2016 and offered guidance to the minister about the controversial RHI scheme.
His version of the RHI debacle is almost completely opposing to that of Mr Bell (below, right).
He has a colourful and varied background - he worked as a solicitor before going to Canada to study religion and he became a pastor for three years.
On his return to Northern Ireland in 2011 he worked for the DUP as its head of policy before advising Mr Bell when he was a junior minister at Stormont.
He also ran Gavin Robinson's Westminster election campaign in 2015, after which he began working with Mr Bell at DETI.
His time as a DUP adviser ended in May 2016 and he now works as the Northern Ireland director for the Community Transport Association, a transport services charity.
Witness Tim Cairns returns to give evidence
Back in the witness chair for a second day of evidence to the inquiry, Tim Cairns sits with his hands clasped.
This morning's questioning is going to be focused on the summer of 2015, primarily the roles of Mr Cairns, other DUP advisers and the enterprise minister Jonathan Bell when civil servants were trying to rein in the spending on the RHI scheme.
If you want to quickly catch-up on what happened yesterday, check out our coverage.
Mr Cairns has given three witness statements to the inquiry and they're brimming with intriguing details - you can find them here, here and here.
The inquiry's junior counsel Donal Lunny is asking the questions.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI politics reporter
Two former DUP advisers have disputed events at a meeting in which it was claimed one told the other that cost controls would not be introduced to the RHI scheme, the inquiry heard.
Tim Cairns alleged that Timothy Johnston (above) made the comment during a clear-the-air meeting with the then enterprise minister Jonathan Bell.
But Mr Johnston, who is now the DUP's chief executive, has given the inquiry a completely contrasting account of the meeting.
A chill wind whips across the Parliament Buildings car park up here on Stormont hill as the participants in the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry arrive for today's evidence session.
After his inquiry debut yesterday, former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) adviser Tim Cairns is back with more revelations about the inner workings of party and government.
The session kicks off shortly so stay with us for what should be an interesting day.