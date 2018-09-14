Foster's DUP adviser faces RHI Inquiry

A son of a farmer from Beragh in County Tyrone, Dr Andrew Crawford was the trusted adviser to Arlene Foster during much of her time as a Stormont minister and he had a significant input in parts of the RHI scheme.

Former DUP minister Jonathan Bell accused him of preventing its closure but Dr Crawford denied that.

He was also named by senior civil servant Dr Andrew McCormick in January 2016 as the adviser who exerted influence to keep it open - Dr Crawford resigned as a DUP ministerial adviser shortly after that but denied the claim and said he had "acted with complete integrity".

Dr Andrew Crawford said he was not in the habit of leaking government papers

During his time advising Mrs Foster, he had access to all of the internal material related to the scheme and he twice sent confidential papers about it to his poultry farmer cousin, who is claimant on the initiative.

When quizzed about that at the RHI Inquiry, he insisted that it had not been his intention to give his relative an advantage but he acknowledged that "it was wrong - I shouldn't have done it".

He denied that he had a "widespread habit" of leaking government documents.