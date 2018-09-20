Heating expert faces cash-for-ash inquiry
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Heat expert Alastair Nicol and Jim Clarke of Invest NI give evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings entering critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
New witness Alastair Nichol gives evidence
This morning's witness Alastair Nicol affirms that he will tell the truth to the inquiry.
He's a heating consultant from County Antrim - his company Element Consultants was engaged to provide feasibility studies for biomass installations for the government economic development agency Invest NI.
He's taken through his written evidence by junior counsel Donal Lunny.
Mr Lunny says the witness appears to have identified flaws in the scheme long before the Stormont department that was running it became aware of the problems.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Autumn has set in at Stormont, with the hundreds of trees around the estate showing plenty of bronze colouring and a cold wind whipping up.
Up at the top of the hill, the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry is continuing in the warmth of the Senate chamber.
Three witness are due to give evidence today - heating consultant Alastair Nichol and Jim Clarke and Alastair Hamilton of Invest Northern Ireland.
Proceedings start shortly and we'll bring you a live stream and a text commentary of the best bits.