Heating expert faces cash-for-ash inquiry

This morning's witness Alastair Nicol affirms that he will tell the truth to the inquiry.

He's a heating consultant from County Antrim - his company Element Consultants was engaged to provide feasibility studies for biomass installations for the government economic development agency Invest NI.

He's taken through his written evidence by junior counsel Donal Lunny.

Mr Lunny says the witness appears to have identified flaws in the scheme long before the Stormont department that was running it became aware of the problems.