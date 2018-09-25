DUP leader Foster faces RHI Inquiry

This is Arlene Foster's fifth day at the RHI Inquiry and she has already taken the oath so the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC begins proceedings with the questions for the former first minister.

In her most recent witness statement, published yesterday , Mrs Foster denies claims there was a "party narrative" by the DUP to discredit former minister Jonathan Bell in the fallout over the RHI scheme.

The inquiry has already heard allegations that a former DUP adviser was prepared to fit his story with the party's narrative when the scandal emerged in December 2016.

That led former enterprise minister Jonathan Bell to claim he had been the victim of a "smear campaign" orchestrated by the DUP.

Asked to give her view in her witness statement, Mrs Foster says she believed there "was no party narrative".