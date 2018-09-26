Ex-DUP advisers face cash-for-ash inquiry

There was no civil service system in place before December 2016 for John Robinson to make a formal written declaration about his family links to the RHI scheme.

When he was given an official form the next month he filled it in on the same day, he says.

Inquiry panellist Dame Una O'Brien (above) says the inquiry will need to find out "how it was that these forms did not exist" long before the end of 2016.

As a vastly-experienced former Whitehall civil servant, she says it's a "routine practice in government" to provide officials with opportunities to declare interests before they begin their work.