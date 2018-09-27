Ex-DUP adviser faces cash-for-ash inquiry

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin accuses Stephen Brimstone of giving a "highly misleading" answer to the BBC to a question in December 2016 about a heated meeting between Arlene Foster and Jonathan Bell.

Mr Brimstone was asked by the BBC's Nolan Show if he'd witnessed the confrontation about the RHI scheme between the two ministers in February 2016.

Mr Bell told the inquiry he argued "as passionately as I could" for the scheme's closure during the meeting but Mrs Foster was "highly agitated and angry".

The DUP leader told the inquiry on Tuesday at Mr Bell "stood with his chest pushed out and was shouting".

Mr Bell alleged that Mr Brimstone was there - the witness tells the inquiry he remembers an "angry" meeting but it was not about the RHI scheme and instead was about a trade mission to Canada that Mr Bell had just returned from.

But in his answer to the BBC in December 2016, he said he "did not witness any such exchange" between the two former ministers.

He's quizzed about it by Sir Patrick, who says the answer given to the BBC was "highly misleading if what you say now is true".

The chair says he finds "great difficulty" in understanding why Mr Brimstone could've answer a "very important" question "properly".

Mr Brimstone says he didn't feel the BBC "needed to know about any other matters that were being discussed at that meeting" and insists he answered the question "accurately".