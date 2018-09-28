DUP executive faces cash-for-ash inquiry

Although he shies away from the public eye, Timothy Johnston has long been regarded as the primary behind-the-scenes influence in the DUP and last year he became the party's powerful chief executive.

In the days when the party opposed David Trimble's Ulster Unionists, he was its communications director, working particularly closely with Peter Robinson.

He was involved in the negotiations around the St Andrews Agreement that led to the restoration of devolution in 2007 and was an adviser at Stormont Castle for Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster.

The Paisley family publicly blamed him for compiling a critical survey about Dr Paisley's leadership before the party founder resigned - it was a claim Mr Johnston said was regrettable and inaccurate.

He is one of the DUP advisers that Jonathan Bell claimed would not allow the RHI scheme to close in early-autumn 2015, but he has rejected that allegation.

As an adviser to Arlene Foster, he was paid the maximum salary allowed for the job - £91,809.