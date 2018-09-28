DUP executive faces cash-for-ash inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Timothy Johnston - DUP chief executive and adviser to Arlene Foster - faces inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings in critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
On the agenda for Johnston...
There are several topics that the inquiry will be asking Timothy Johnston about.
They are:
Who is Timothy Johnston?
Although he shies away from the public eye, Timothy Johnston has long been regarded as the primary behind-the-scenes influence in the DUP and last year he became the party's powerful chief executive.
In the days when the party opposed David Trimble's Ulster Unionists, he was its communications director, working particularly closely with Peter Robinson.
He was involved in the negotiations around the St Andrews Agreement that led to the restoration of devolution in 2007 and was an adviser at Stormont Castle for Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster.
The Paisley family publicly blamed him for compiling a critical survey about Dr Paisley's leadership before the party founder resigned - it was a claim Mr Johnston said was regrettable and inaccurate.
He is one of the DUP advisers that Jonathan Bell claimed would not allow the RHI scheme to close in early-autumn 2015, but he has rejected that allegation.
As an adviser to Arlene Foster, he was paid the maximum salary allowed for the job - £91,809.
New witness Timothy Johnston gives evidence
Having sworn to tell the truth, Timothy Johnston takes his seat, ready to face questions from the inquiry's junior counsel Donal Lunny.
The DUP's chief executive has provided two witness statements to the inquiry - you'll find them here and here.
Mr Johnston, who's 40, is told he's been called before the inquiry to answer questions on his role as an adviser to first ministers Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster in 2015 and 2016.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI politics reporter
Two anonymous complaints were made that a DUP adviser was fraudulently claiming money through RHI scheme, the inquiry heard.
It was claimed that Stephen Brimstone was breaking the rules by using a biomass boiler to "heat his mansion house at the taxpayer's expense".
He had installed the boiler in August 2015 and later became an adviser to Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster during their spells as Stormont's first minister.
But an investigation was carried out and Mr Brimstone was found to be complying with the scheme's rules.
The story of the RHI Inquiry so far
It is the scandal that sent Northern Ireland's devolved government up in flames and risked leaving taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds out of pocket.
The RHI debacle has exposed serious flaws in the region's civil service and governance systems.
BBC News NI has followed every minute of the inquiry into the scandal since it started last autumn.
Read our review of some of the major revelations that have emerged so far.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Chilly kind of day up on Stormont hill but the heat will be on in the Senate chamber for the last day of what's been a captivating week at the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
The spotlight has well and truly on the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) over the past few days, with leader Arlene Foster and two former advisers giving their side of the story.
And today the party's chief executive will face a grilling about his role at the top of the party.
Proceedings begin in the next 10 minutes or so and we'll have a live stream of everything that happens in the chamber as well as our usual text commentary of the best bits.