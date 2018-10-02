'Shambolic' situation as RHI collapsed

Some biomass boiler firms produced leaflets that marketed their products through the RHI scheme using slogans such as "cash for ash" and "burn to earn".

One company - Solmatix - distributed such leaflets in May 2015 that used those eye-catching slogans and outlined examples of the kind of payments that a client could expect to receive.

Connel McMullan's company supplied boilers to Solmatix but he says surprised to see the leaflet when it's presented to him at the inquiry.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

That's because what the leaflet was suggesting "goes against the grain" of what the scheme was supposed to be about.

"'Cash for ash' would insinuate a scheme that's paying you to burn fuel," he says and it "doesn't help the industry we're in" to encourage irresponsible use of energy.

Asked whether he ever challenged Solmatix on its use of the slogan, Mr McMullan says it wasn't for him to tell others how to run their business.

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin tells him: "Commerce doesn't recognise things like the use of public money for purposes that are not intended... the main thing is the money making for you and your partners."