Renewables expert at cash-for-ash inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Michael Doran of the charitable energy group Action Renewables faces inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings in critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
New witness Michael Doran gives evidence
Before taking to the witness chair, Michael Doran takes an oath to tell the truth to the inquiry.
A former chartered surveyor and chartered environmentalist, he's now the managing director of Action Renewables - he's held that role since 2009.
He was also a founder and former head of the Renewable Heat Association NI - it's a group representing RHI scheme claimants and it lost a legal challenge against Stormont's economy department for its decision to make big cuts to the subsidies on offer.
Mr Doran's witness statement is available on the inquiry's website - the inquiry's junior counsel Donal Lunny explains that there are parts of the statement that Mr Doran does not wish to stand over.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI politics reporter
The fallout from the RHI scandal has "destroyed" the renewable heat industry in Northern Ireland, the inquiry heard.
Alan Hegan, who runs a biomass boiler firm, claimed that "the amount of bad press" surrounding the sector meant that nobody wanted to invest in renewable heat, meaning firms were being forced to shut.
He said the business community's confidence in Stormont's economy department had been "absolutely eroded" given how the closure of the scheme had been handled.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's another autumnal morning at Stormont as the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry team gathers for the 98th day of witness testimony.
The man in the spotlight today is Michael Doran, the managing director of Action Renewables.
It's an organisation with interests in many different aspects of the renewables industry - you may well have encountered it if you have solar panels on your roof.
The session kicks off in a few minutes - stick with us for a live stream throughout the day and text reporting on the best bits.