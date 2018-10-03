Renewables expert at cash-for-ash inquiry

Before taking to the witness chair, Michael Doran takes an oath to tell the truth to the inquiry.

A former chartered surveyor and chartered environmentalist, he's now the managing director of Action Renewables - he's held that role since 2009.

He was also a founder and former head of the Renewable Heat Association NI - it's a group representing RHI scheme claimants and it lost a legal challenge against Stormont's economy department for its decision to make big cuts to the subsidies on offer.

Mr Doran's witness statement is available on the inquiry's website - the inquiry's junior counsel Donal Lunny explains that there are parts of the statement that Mr Doran does not wish to stand over.