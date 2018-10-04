SDLP MLA and DUP boss at cash-for-ash probe

The SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone settles into the witness chair - the former Stormont Enterprise Committee chair has been here before, way back on day 23 of the inquiry in January.

He's already been sworn in so there's no need for that formality again.

You'll find his witness statement to the inquiry here .

Senior counsel David Scoffield QC explains that the inquiry will use today to look at the Enterprise Committee's involvement in the RHI scheme from early 2013 until its closure in 2016.