SDLP MLA and DUP boss at cash-for-ash probe
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Witness Patsy McGlone returns to give evidence
The SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone settles into the witness chair - the former Stormont Enterprise Committee chair has been here before, way back on day 23 of the inquiry in January.
He's already been sworn in so there's no need for that formality again.
You'll find his witness statement to the inquiry here.
Senior counsel David Scoffield QC explains that the inquiry will use today to look at the Enterprise Committee's involvement in the RHI scheme from early 2013 until its closure in 2016.
Charity Commission investigates after RHI Inquiry revelation
The Charity Commission says it's looking at yesterday's inquiry evidence from Action Renewables boss Michael Doran after he admitted that he may have misled it.
The commission began an investigation into Mr Doran's organisation after an Irish News report pointed out that it had facilitated applications to the RHI scheme in spite of it being aware of flaws in the scheme.
The commission closed the file after meeting the charity's trustees, who said they didn't know about the problems until December 2016.
But yesterday Mr Doran told the inquiry he'd known from the outset about multiple issues with the RHI, including the absence of cost controls to stop people abusing it.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said the "inescapable inference" was that Mr Doran was "misleading" the commission.
Mr Doran accepted that it seemed so but denied that there'd been a "cover-up".
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI politics reporter
A charity that promoted itself as the "leading authority" on renewable heat knew from the outset that the RHI scheme was flawed, the inquiry heard.
Michael Doran, who runs Action Renewables, which claims to promote efficient use of energy, was giving evidence to the inquiry.
He said his organisation had known from the scheme's early days that there was no cost control mechanism to prevent it being exploited for profit.
But he did not tell Stormont's enterprise department about the potential problem because he felt that by doing so could have delayed the introduction of the initiative by more than a year.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to Stormont for day 99 of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
Some people may still be picking through the bones of yesterday's extraordinary testimony from Michael Doran of Action Renewables but the inquiry marches on today with return visits from two major witnesses.
This morning it'll hear from SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone, who chaired the Northern Ireland Assembly's Enterprise Committee.
This afternoon, the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) chief executive Timothy Johnston, who was Arlene Foster's adviser when she was first minister, will be answering more questions.
The proceedings start in a few minutes - stay with us for live video and text reporting of the important bits.