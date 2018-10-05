Cash-for-ash inquiry reaches 100th day
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Dermot Nolan, head of RHI administrator Ofgem, faces inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings in critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Transcribing the inquiry? Piece of cake...
In the absence of anything happening in the Northern Ireland Assembly chamber, the Hansard team at Stormont have been working hard since last November, transcribing every word said at the RHI Inquiry.
And they certainly know how to celebrate - not one but FOUR cakes to mark the 100th day of RHI Inquiry hearings!
Time for lunch...
The inquiry takes a break and will return at 13:50 - rejoin us then.
'One farmer ordered 33 boilers to maximise RHI benefit'
Ofgem was told of another example of "literally public money going up in smoke", says inquiry barrister Joseph Aiken.
A north England-based woodchip fuel supplier wrote to Ofgem's chief executive to say that it had spotted activities that were "primarily designed to game" the RHI scheme in Great Britain.
It was aware of a "growing number" of poultry farmers installing multiple smaller boilers instead of a single, larger, more efficient one - it had heard of "one owner ordering 33 boilers... to maximise their benefit".
The firm understood that such activity was "perfectly allowable" under the scheme's rules and told Ofgem that it should "close these loopholes" to stop the scheme being "manipulated".
The letter was passed to a government minister at DECC but again it wasn't provided to DETI - Dermot Nolan admits that it should've been.
Asked if that example and the other cases of Ofgem not sharing crucial information with the department point to a "major systems failure" by the administrator, he says: "I'd like to reflect on that."
'DETI not told of warning about multiple boilers'
Inspectors who'd carried out more than 230 audits of boiler installations on the Great Britain RHI scheme found "a number of unintended developments".
They told Ofgem in November 2013 that people were fitting multiple smaller boilers instead of a single, larger unit and said it could have serious financial consequences for the scheme.
They even made practical suggestions for addressing the problem.
But again Ofgem didn't inform DETI - the administrator's boss Dermot Nolan accepts that the information should've been shared.
'Poultry farmer stood to earn £11.6m from RHI'
In an article about the Great Britain RHI scheme in the Farmers Weekly in May 2013, a poultry farmer who had 11 boilers stated that it was "crucial to ensure you're maximising the RHI tariff received for every boiler".
He'd decided against installing one large boiler for his heating needs, instead installing multiple smaller boilers to make the most of the top-rate subsidies on offer.
Sir Patrick Coghlin notes that the farmer was "quids in" because while he was paying 3.8p for the wood pellets to produce a kWh of heat he was getting an RHI payout of 8.6p for every kWh of heat produced.
Ofgem spotted the article and worked out that the farmer was due to earn £11.6m in subsidies over 20 years but it didn't pass the information to DETI.
That's important because a similar loophole featured in DETI's RHI scheme, allowing the same thing to happen in Northern Ireland.
Asked why Ofgem didn't tell DETI about it, Dermot Nolan admits it should've been passed to the Stormont department.
Trying to explain the failure, he says: "People are imperfect, people make mistakes in good faith."
'Bad-day emails don't show cultural problem'
It's fair to say that DETI and its RHI scheme were not always spoken of in the most glowing terms in some emails between Ofgem staff.
Some of the correspondence suggests it was a "relatively low priority", while more blunt language is used in other emails.
But Dermot Nolan says he doesn't think you can "generalise from that that there was a cultural problem" in his organisation of a disregard for DETI.
He says the remarks were made by "someone who was clearly having a bad day" and was "letting off steam".
'No sense that Ofgem felt DETI was incompetent'
Inquiry panellist Dame Una O'Brien wants to know whether there was a "attitude" at the London-based Ofgem that because Northern Ireland was "geographically far away" and its RHI scheme was "small" it didn't need to "pay attention" to the same extent it did in its work for DECC.
DECC is based just down the road at Whitehall, a short dander from Ofgem's Millbank office.
Dermot Nolan acknowledges that there "is something to... the inherent closeness" of having DECC as a near neighbour.
But he adds that he doesn't see any evidence from his organisation that there was a feeling that DETI "weren't interesting or competent".
"I don't think there was a sense from Ofgem that we don't like these guys, we're not interested in these guys - I don't think it was a cultural thing."
Sir Patrick Coghlin says that the inquiry has seen some emails from Ofgem staff that may suggest otherwise...
'Only Ofgem could smell odour of RHI gaming'
Ofgem had the ability to smell the "odour of gaming" in the RHI scheme but didn't refer it to DETI, says Sir Patrick Coghlin.
He points out that auditors had been contracted by Ofgem to inspect RHI-registered boimass boilers to check they were complying with the rules - the reports weren't sent to DETI.
Dermot Nolan says the inspectors were only to check for technical compliance, not to spot gaming.
But he accepts that DETI could not have spotted gaming without the help of Ofgem. "There would've had to have been a strong relationship between DETI and Ofgem."
He says it "would've been a reasonable thing" for Ofgem to have considered looking out for the gaming of the scheme but "it didn't happen and I find that hard to explain".
'DETI and Ofgem culpable for not acting on gaming warnings'
Ofgem warned DETI about the dangers of gaming in a 2011 legal feasibility study.
But the department didn't act on the legal warnings and the administrator didn't check if DETI had done so.
"I think both organisations are culpable there and I certainly include Ofgem in that," says Dermot Nolan.
He admits that was "a failing".
Dog-tired...
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI agriculture and environment correspondent
'Don't want to go all Judge Kavanaugh on you'
Inquiry barrister Joseph Aiken wants to know if it was right that the level of service that DECC received in how the GB RHI scheme was run "should've been broadly the same" as what DETI received in relation to the initiative in NI.
"Is there a reason for there being a distinction between them?"
Dermot Nolan says that given the way the question is posed it's "very hard to say anything other than yes".
But he feels it's a "slightly loaded question" and when Mr Aiken tries to intervene Mr Nolan stops him: "Sorry, if I may continue - I don't want to go all Judge Kavanaugh (above) on you."
He adds that "by and large" the service Ofgem provided to DETI was "roughly the equivalent" of what DECC received.
'Didn't think we had to police gaming of RHI'
Ofgem didn't think it had a role to prevent the so-called gaming of the RHI scheme, says Dermot Nolan.
As Sir Patrick Coghlin puts it, gaming involves the "exploitation" of the rules of a scheme that was supposed to encourage "energy efficient expenditure of public money".
It was one of the biggest issues the led to the initiative's catastrophic overspend, which could hit hundreds of millions of pounds.
Basically, some claimants installed several smaller boilers rather than a single larger boiler in order to obtain a higher subsidy that was on offer for smaller installations.
The inquiry chair isn't one bit impressed that Ofgem didn't tell DETI to be more alert to the danger of the exploitation of the scheme.
"I just don't see how simple cooperation... couldn't say that: 'Gaming is a problem here, let's take a look at it.'"
Mr Nolan says that Ofgem and DETI didn't think about gaming and he adds: "I regret that."
'Interesting that contact with DETI not effective enough'
Communication between Ofgem and DETI about the RHI scheme was far from ideal.
Dermot Nolan says that when it came to the problem of claimants exploiting the system for maximum profit, the administrator's contact with the Stormont department was not as effective as it was with the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC), which was running the GB scheme.
"That's interesting, isn't it?" observes inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin.
Mr Nolan says the failure to have proper governance arrangements and a project board to oversee the scheme was a problem.
'Seemed pretty logical for us to run RHI scheme'
Ofgem had been administering the similar RHI scheme that was running in Great Britain before it took on the operation of the RHI scheme in Northern Ireland.
It therefore had the necessary experience and IT systems in place to handle the Northern Ireland initiative - or so it seemed - and it was approached by the Stormont department that was setting it up.
Mr Nolan says it "seemed pretty logical" for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) to ask Ofgem to run its scheme.
New witness Dermot Nolan gives evidence
Ofgem's primary function is as a regulator but a subdivision administers energy scheme, as it did with the RHI scheme.
Dermot Nolan has been its chief executive since 2014 - his previous work included time as a commissioner at the Republic of Ireland's independent energy regulator and he's got a PhD in economics from Yale University in the United States.
He's given a statement to the inquiry on behalf of Ofgem - it can be found in two parts here and here.
The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken will be asking the questions.
He says Ofgem has submitted a colossal 196,423 pages of documents to the inquiry and a further 4,873 spreadsheets.
"There are some in the inquiry who love spreadsheets, so that's going to be keeping them busy," says the barrister with a smile.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An email supplied to the inquiry by an ex-DUP adviser appears to show that someone in the party did not want cost controls introduced in the RHI scheme.
In the email, Tim Cairns told fellow DUP adviser Timothy Johnston that they needed to "catch up" about the initiative.
He also said that if they wanted to "deviate" from how a similar scheme in Great Britain had been set up with cost controls they would need to secure a formal command from a minister.
But Mr Johnston, now the DUP's chief executive, denied that he had given an order that cost controls would not be added to the scheme.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.