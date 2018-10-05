Cash-for-ash inquiry reaches 100th day

Ofgem was told of another example of "literally public money going up in smoke", says inquiry barrister Joseph Aiken.

A north England-based woodchip fuel supplier wrote to Ofgem's chief executive to say that it had spotted activities that were "primarily designed to game" the RHI scheme in Great Britain.

It was aware of a "growing number" of poultry farmers installing multiple smaller boilers instead of a single, larger, more efficient one - it had heard of "one owner ordering 33 boilers... to maximise their benefit".

BBC Copyright: BBC

The firm understood that such activity was "perfectly allowable" under the scheme's rules and told Ofgem that it should "close these loopholes" to stop the scheme being "manipulated".

The letter was passed to a government minister at DECC but again it wasn't provided to DETI - Dermot Nolan admits that it should've been.

Asked if that example and the other cases of Ofgem not sharing crucial information with the department point to a "major systems failure" by the administrator, he says: "I'd like to reflect on that."