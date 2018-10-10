Top official faces cash-for-ash inquiry

One of the key civil service figures in the RHI debacle, Dr Andrew McCormick was the permanent secretary - the top civil servant - at the Department for the Economy, formerly DETI, which set up the energy initiative.

He was in that post at the time when big cracks began to appear in the RHI scheme through until after its emergency closure.

He had to clear up much of the mess that was created in the department by the political fallout over the scheme in late-2016 and early-2017.

BBC Copyright: BBC

He has since switched roles and now has just as big a task on his hands as he deals with all things Brexit as Stormont's director general of international relations.

His witness statement to the inquiry makes for a dramatic read and you can find it in three parts - here , here and here .

He appeared before the inquiry twice last month, saying that he didn't "recall any resistance" from DUP advisers to the RHI scheme being placed on the agenda during ministerial meetings.

Quick fact - his PhD was in isotope geochemistry.