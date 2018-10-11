Top civil servant faces RHI Inquiry

Sir Patrick Coghlin isn't happy with Dr Andrew McCormick's suggestion that Stormont ministers were "tweeting from the executive table".

"Am I right in think that's somebody using social media to pass on information about an active debate that;s taking place?" asks the inquiry chair, curious as to whether there was a code of practice in place to prevent that.

Dr McCormick says "there are rules" but enforcing them is "politically very difficult".

Sir Patrick says it would "come as something of a shock" to not only him but the vast majority of the Northern Ireland population that the rules were being "completely ignored" by political parties.

"There cannot be, from a public point of view, a positive perception of the political process if that occurs."

The witness says that given that devolution at Stormont had only been running for 10 years since 2007 politicians had a "need to work out a mature way of working" - he claims that a decade is "quite a short time" in which to do that.