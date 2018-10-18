RHI finance boss in inquiry spotlight

There was a "total lack of communication" between two divisions of the Stormont department that was running the RHI scheme, the inquiry heard.

Chair Sir Patrick Coghlin made the comment during evidence from senior DETI finance official Trevor Cooper.

The inquiry heard evidence suggesting there was insufficient sharing of information between the enterprise department's energy branch, which drew up the scheme, and the finance branch.

Sir Patrick described it as "such dysfunction" and Mr Cooper said he couldn't disagree with that.