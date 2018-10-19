Cash-for-ash questions for auditor general

There has to be "trust... openness and transparency" between internal auditors and permenant secretaries - the top civil servants - in Stormont departments, says Michael Woods.

"I have to have complete right of access to [the permanent secretary] so I can bring matters of concern to him," he adds.

During the time the inquiry is covering, the permanent secretary that Mr Woods worked with was Dr Andrew McCormick (above), who has given extensive evidence to the inquiry, most recently last week.

Mr Woods says he and Dr McCormick had a good working relationship and was allowed the necessary degree of openness and freedom of access.