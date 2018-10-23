Ex-DUP and Sinn Féin ministers at RHI probe
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- DUP's former economy minister Simon Hamilton answers questions
- Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, Sinn Féin's ex-finance minister, giving evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Final week of inquiry's public hearings, with appearances by high-profile witnesses
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'I could've laid down my authority more on officials'
Simon Hamilton could've exerted more authority on his economy department officials in coming up with a plan to sort of the RHI scheme's problems, suggests Dame Una O'Brien.
The inquiry panellist and former top Whitehall civil servant reminds him that he was an experienced Stormont minister and tells him he could've asked for regular meetings with staff and set them a deadline for a plan to land on his desk.
Mr Hamilton "wouldn't have had the need to do that previously", even in the Department of Health with its huge brief, he says.
But he accepts that he "could've... laid down my authority" more than he did.
'Civil servants were delusional and shell-shocked'
Sir Patrick Coghlin says the fundamental problem with the RHI scheme was its overspend and the potential effect on the Northern Ireland Executive's budget but no-one was talking about that.
He notes that Mr Hamilton refers in his written testimony to officials being "delusional and shell-shocked".
The inquiry chair asks if that applied to all of the officials from the permanent secretary right down to more junior civil servants.
Mr Hamilton says people were doing work on drawing up the RHI solutions "but it wasn't to the heart of the matter".
Sir Patrick says the "simple key... is leadership" and Mr Hamilton reiterates his regret at "not pressing more than I did".
'Officials drew up shoddy plan to solve RHI problems'
Simon Hamilton regrets that he "didn't push and push and push more than I did" to keep officials focused on finding solutions for the RHI's overspend.
He knew it was "complex" work and "in that sense I wasn't unduly alarmed" that it was taking time for find fixes.
But he became "agitated" later in summer 2016 that nothing had been presented to him and the "sad truth" is that when he finally did receive something in late-October it was "shoddy".
There was a "number of distractions" that got in the way of officials finding a solution to the problems, he adds.
He felt they were "getting bogged down" in other work, including assisting with the Northern Ireland Audit Office on its investigation into the scheme, which resulted in a savage report in June 2016.
He acknowledges that was "important" work but believes it took his officials' attention away from what he wanted to achieve.
'Little evidence of pressing ahead with boiler inspections'
When Simon Hamilton arrived in post at the economy department there was evidence of a lot of work going on in terms of reviews of the RHI scheme.
But he wanted to prioritise work on what a solution to the overspend might look like and to prepare work on investigating allegations of fraud and abuse of the scheme.
In particular, he wanted to begin work on a business case for the inspection of biomass boilers registered on the scheme.
"There wasn't a huge amount of evidence of that stage that there was work undergoing in terms of a solution and pressing forward with inspections," he tells the inquiry.
'RHI described as successful in spite of massive overspend'
Cutting the cost of the RHI scheme was a "priority" for Simon Hamilton when he started his role as Stormont's economy minister, he says.
At the time, the department was faced with a potential overspend on the RHI of several hundred million pounds.
He says he made the need for priority action clear in his first meeting with the Department for the Economy's permanent secretary - the top civil servant - Dr Andrew McCormick and was assured that it was top of the agenda for officials too.
But in his first-day brief in his new role, he was told the RHI was "very successful" in terms of the number of applicants and its effect in increasing heat production from renewable sources.
In his written evidence he says that demonstrates a "startling lack of awareness" on the part of officials.
He tells the inquiry that use of the word 'successful' began to "litter" later documents about the RHI and he had to tell officials that "it is never to be referred to as 'successful' again".
He "didn't think that many people would agree" that it was a success story given the massive cost to the public purse and the allegations that some claimants had abused the scheme purely to make money.
"It felt to me almost as if... the operation was successful but the patient died."
'I found out about RHI overspend in early-2016'
Simon Hamilton says he first became aware of problems with the RHI scheme in January or February 2016 when the scramble was on to get it shut down.
"I was aware of the issue, particularly around budgetary overspend," he says.
He was health minister of the time, which was a taxing role in its own right, and he can't "can't recall" the RHI being discussed at meetings of the Northern Ireland Executive.
Mr Hamilton thinks he was offered the economy portfolio in May 2016 because he had worked in the Department of Finance and because of his length of service in a ministerial role.
Ex-ministers clash over cutting cash-for-ash cost
BBC News NI
Two former Stormont ministers have clashed over their interpretations of events surrounding attempts to cut the cost of the RHI scheme.
In his written evidence, the DUP's Simon Hamilton accuses Sinn Féin's Máirtín Ó Muilleoir of "interfering and stepping beyond his brief".
But Mr Ó Muilleoir claims that the approach adopted by Mr Hamilton "hindered development of a solution to RHI".
New witness Simon Hamilton give evidence
The DUP MLA Simon Hamilton takes the oath and begins his evidence, with the questions coming from the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC.
Mr Hamilton has been a Northern Ireland Assembly member for Strangford since 2007, having qualified as an accountant before his move into politics, and he's been one of the DUP's most senior figures for several years.
He's held three of the biggest ministerial roles at Stormont - finance, health and finally economy in May 2016.
It's his time as economy minister that will be under the mircoscope today because he was overseeing the department's attempts to cut the cost of the RHI after its closure at the end February 2016.
Mr Hamilton has provided the inquiry with two brief statements - you can find them here and here.
What happened last week at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI
From a "total lack of communication" to the "worst ever" audit report, it's fair to say it was a bruising week for the Northern Ireland Civil Service in relation to its handling of the RHI scheme.
Read our round-up of last week's evidence about the cash-for-ash scandal.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
As the lime trees lining the mile-long Prince of Wales Avenue leading up to Stormont hill lose the last of their leaves and a cold wind whirls across the estate, you can tell the end is in sight.
Yes, we're into the final week of public hearings at the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry and it promises to be a captivating one.
You should settle back in your armchair with a bowl of popcorn for today's evidence, with two former Stormont ministers due to give their sides of the cash-for-ash story.
The Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) Simon Hamilton is first up - he was the economy minister when the RHI debacle blew up in December 2016.
And later we'll hear from Máirtín Ó Muilleoir of Sinn Féin - he was the finance minister at that same time.
You can watch it on on our live stream that starts here shortly and we'll keep you updated with a text commentary on the best bits.