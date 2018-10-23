Ex-DUP and Sinn Féin ministers at RHI probe

Simon Hamilton could've exerted more authority on his economy department officials in coming up with a plan to sort of the RHI scheme's problems, suggests Dame Una O'Brien.

The inquiry panellist and former top Whitehall civil servant reminds him that he was an experienced Stormont minister and tells him he could've asked for regular meetings with staff and set them a deadline for a plan to land on his desk.

RHI Inquiry Copyright: RHI Inquiry

Mr Hamilton "wouldn't have had the need to do that previously", even in the Department of Health with its huge brief, he says.

But he accepts that he "could've... laid down my authority" more than he did.