Civil service boss at cash-for-ash inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- David Sterling, head of NI Civil Service, faces inquiry questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Final week of public hearings, with appearances by high-profile witnesses
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'My officials should've gripped RHI funding issue'
Stormont finance officials should've "gripped" the issue of working out the funding situation for the RHI scheme in 2015, says David Sterling.
When cracks began to appear in the scheme in spring that year, civil servants at DETI sought clarity about the funding mechanism in order to help them understand how they could solve the budget problems.
But it took months for that to be nailed down and Mr Sterling says his staff at the finance department should've done that much sooner.
Sir Patrick Coghlin, the inquiry chair, says there was "endless correspondence" between officials at DETI and the finance department and that was an "entirely frustrating process".
Mr Sterling tells him: "I'm acknowledging that [the finance department] should've gripped it."
Review role of ministerial advisers at Stormont, says Sterling
In his latest witness statements to the inquiry, David Sterling says there should be a review of the role of Stormont's ministerial advisers before devolved government returns to Northern Ireland.
The inquiry has spent much time looking at the relationship between ministers and their unelected advisers, and how much power advisers had in relation to decision making.
Mr Sterling said that in response to what has emerged, he believes there is a "strong case" for a review of the role of advisers and it should be made clear to ministers that they are "fully responsible and accountable" for their aides.
Who is David Sterling?
The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service since his appointment in summer last year, David Sterling has a lot on his plate, especially in the absence of ministers at Stormont.
He joined the civil service in 1978, rising up the ranks and eventually heading some Stormont departments, including the Department of Finance.
At the time of the set-up of the RHI scheme, he was the permanent secretary - the top civil servant - at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI).
He gave evidence to this inquiry back in March, admitting personal responsibility for failings in the RHI scheme and said that he felt in hindsight that he should have asked the then enterprise minister Arlene Foster not to go ahead with it.
He caused a considerable stir when he told the inquiry that civil servants had "got into the habit" of not making proper records of meetings in order to frustrate freedom of information requests because the DUP and Sinn Féin had been sensitive to criticism in the Northern Ireland Executive.
BBC News NI's business correspondent Julian O'Neil profiled Mr Sterling in June 2017 and you can read that here.
Witness David Sterling returns to give evidence
It's David Sterling's third visit to Stormont's Senate chamber to give evidence to the inquiry.
Having already been questioned about what he knew and what he did in the early stages of the RHI scheme, today's line of questioning will focus on his involvement in it in his subsequent roles as the chief official in the finance department and as the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service.
Given how bruising an experience this inquiry has been for the civil service, Mr Sterling will also have to give answers about what he's doing to sort the organisation out and make sure another RHI-style disaster doesn't happen.
Since his last appearance at the inquiry, he's provided two more witness statements - you'll find them here and here.
The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC is asking the questions.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
The body that administered the RHI scheme failed to tell a Stormont department of multiple warnings about the potential for the initiative to be exploited, it emerged.
Ofgem had been contracted by the enterprise department to run the RHI.
Inquiry panellist Dame Una O'Brien said it was "unbelievable" that Ofgem knew of the scheme's potential risks but had not told Stormont officials.
The inquiry heard of one example of scheme exploitation in England, where sheep farmers were said to be selling their flocks and "raking in money from RHI".
What is the RHI Inquiry?
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it operates.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging people to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's the final scheduled full day of public hearings at the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
Returning to the witness chair this morning will be David Sterling, the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service.
And Dr Andrew McCormick, another senior civil servant and formerly the top official at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI), which set up the cash-for-ash scheme, will give evidence later too.
The proceedings begin shortly - you can watch it with us and follow our text commentary.