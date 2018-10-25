Civil service boss at cash-for-ash inquiry

Stormont finance officials should've "gripped" the issue of working out the funding situation for the RHI scheme in 2015, says David Sterling.

When cracks began to appear in the scheme in spring that year, civil servants at DETI sought clarity about the funding mechanism in order to help them understand how they could solve the budget problems.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

But it took months for that to be nailed down and Mr Sterling says his staff at the finance department should've done that much sooner.

Sir Patrick Coghlin, the inquiry chair, says there was "endless correspondence" between officials at DETI and the finance department and that was an "entirely frustrating process".

Mr Sterling tells him: "I'm acknowledging that [the finance department] should've gripped it."