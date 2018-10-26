Final witnesses face cash-for-ash inquiry

Opening the final day's proceedings, inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin has a couple of announcements to make.

He reveals that while no more evidence will be taken in public hearings, some witnesses can expect to receive more questions in writing given some of the evidence that's emerged in recent weeks.

RHI Inquiry Copyright: RHI Inquiry

The inquiry was due to return for a couple of days in December to hear closing statements from some of the core participants - that will be extended to a third day.

Those closing statements will be heard on Wednesday 12, Thursday 14 and Friday 15 December.