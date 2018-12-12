Cash-for-ash inquiry hears final statements

Rather than holding these sessions in the grand Senate chamber at Stormont, the inquiry has moved to the much smaller, much less attractive Committee Room 29.

The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken opens this morning's proceedings, explaining that over the next three days the inquiry will hear oral closing remarks from the main participants in the scheme.

In recent weeks many of those participants have made detailed closing written submissions to the inquiry.

They have already been published on its website and you can find them all here .