Cash-for-ash inquiry hears final statements
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- First of three days of closing statements from key figures involved in the scheme
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'Inquiry to hear final remarks from main participants'
Rather than holding these sessions in the grand Senate chamber at Stormont, the inquiry has moved to the much smaller, much less attractive Committee Room 29.
The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken opens this morning's proceedings, explaining that over the next three days the inquiry will hear oral closing remarks from the main participants in the scheme.
In recent weeks many of those participants have made detailed closing written submissions to the inquiry.
They have already been published on its website and you can find them all here.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern at what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it operates.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, almost two years on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging people to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Just when you thought it had fallen completely off the news agenda, the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry returns for a final fling!
After 111 days of evidence between November last year and the end of October this year, there is one last hurrah in the long and complex cash-for-ash inquiry saga.
Across the next three days at Stormont's Parliament Buildings, many of those who have been under the spotlight in this investigation will have a chance for a closing say on their role in the RHI scheme and its fallout.
Legal representatives will deliver closing statements on behalf of those key players and we'll bring you all the action on our live stream and out text commentary.
It starts shortly so stick with us and we'll keep you updated...