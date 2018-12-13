Foster lawyer's final cash-for-ash remarks

Next up to deliver closing remarks is Richard Smyth, the barrister representing former DUP adviser Timothy Cairns (below).

Mr Cairns was the ministerial adviser from May 2015 to Jonathan Bell, the DUP's enterprise minister at the time.

A written closing submission has been submitted to the inquiry on his behalf - you can find it here .

RHI Inquiry Copyright: RHI Inquiry

His legal representative says his main point is that Mr Cairns "acted reasonably and appropriately and did not breach relevant codes pertaining to his role" in relation to the work on introducing cost controls to the RHI scheme in 2015 and the closure of the initiative in early-2016.

Mr Smyth admits that's not to say things could not have been done better.

He explains that a row in London between Mr Cairns and his minister in June 2015 did not have a direct effect on a vital ministerial paper about the RHI scheme's cost controls that summer.