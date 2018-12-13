Foster lawyer's final cash-for-ash remarks
'Bell's adviser Cairns acted reasonably in his role'
Next up to deliver closing remarks is Richard Smyth, the barrister representing former DUP adviser Timothy Cairns (below).
Mr Cairns was the ministerial adviser from May 2015 to Jonathan Bell, the DUP's enterprise minister at the time.
A written closing submission has been submitted to the inquiry on his behalf - you can find it here.
His legal representative says his main point is that Mr Cairns "acted reasonably and appropriately and did not breach relevant codes pertaining to his role" in relation to the work on introducing cost controls to the RHI scheme in 2015 and the closure of the initiative in early-2016.
Mr Smyth admits that's not to say things could not have been done better.
He explains that a row in London between Mr Cairns and his minister in June 2015 did not have a direct effect on a vital ministerial paper about the RHI scheme's cost controls that summer.
'DUP made mistakes over cash-for-ash debacle'
Mistakes were made "at virtually every stage" of the RHI scheme, concludes the DUP's barrister.
"There were also mistakes made later in the heat of the political crisis in 2016 and early 2017," adds Julie Ellison.
She says that where those mistakes were made by the DUP, the party hopes the inquiry sees that they have been "accepted fully and freely, even where it has been difficult and painful to do so".
'DUP advisers very much the story in RHI affair'
The inquiry has "understandably become interested in what is often perceived as the shadowy world" of ministerial advisers, says Julie Ellison.
In the cash-for-ash debacle, DUP advisers have "very much been the story," adds the party's barrister.
One of the big issues that got under inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin's skin was that it was clear that rules around the proper appointment of advisers were bent or broken at Stormont.
Ms Ellison tells the inquiry that "at times the mandatory code has been honoured more in the breach than the observance" but "not in all cases".
She accepts that the rules "should have been adhered to more closely" but they should be "reconsidered so that there is more transparency and accountability surrounding the role".
It is "hoped that reconsideration" of some aspects of the rules surrounding advisers will allow them to "stay out of the spotlight - that is, out of the shadows but no longer shadowy".
'Ministers can't root around in policy issues'
Stormont ministers "are reliant on their officials to bring relevant issues and information to their attention accurately", says the DUP's barrister.
Ministers and advisers don't have access to the advice offered to previous ministers.
"This makes it difficult if not impossible for ministers to independently root around in policy issues," says Julie Ellison.
She adds that ministers cannot be across the detail of every policy on which 500 departmental officials are working.
One of Arlene Foster's points in her evidence was the her officials when she was enterprise minister didn't do enough to draw major issues with the RHI scheme to her attention.
'Cash-for-ash whistleblower deserves sincere apology'
A woman who tried to alert Arlene Foster to the fundamental flaw in the RHI scheme is "deserving of an apology" for her treatment by the DUP when it was trying to protect its leader at the height of the RHI storm in December 2016, says Julie Ellison.
Janette O'Hagan, who's been referred to as a whistleblower, sent emails about the scheme to Mrs Foster in August and September 2013 and the then minister referred the correspondence to her officials.
During her time before the inquiry in February, she was highly critical of how the party had treated her, saying it was a "complete disgrace" that it had published her correspondence on Twitter.
It had been poorly redacted, she said, meaning that people could work out her identity.
Referring to Mrs Foster's actions when she received the emails from Ms O'Hagan in August and September 2013, Ms Ellison says that "given the volume of correspondence received by the minister... it would be unrealistic for Mrs Foster to have specifically followed up" on it.
'Top DUP adviser had no knowledge or interest in RHI'
Barrister Julie Ellison turns to allegations against DUP advisers that she says "have perhaps been the subject of the most intense scrutiny, particularly within the public and the media".
Former enterprise minister Jonathan Bell (below) claimed that in summer 2015 DUP advisers sought to delay the introduction of cuts to subsidies on offer from the RHI scheme that were designed prevent its costs running out of control.
In particular, it was claimed that senior DUP adviser Timothy Johnston (above) had directed Mr Bell's adviser Timothy Cairns that subsidy cuts would not be introduced and that he should engage with fellow DUP adviser Dr Andrew Crawford in working on the scheme.
Ms Ellison says it was the clear evidence of Mr Johnston - now the DUP's chief executive - "that he had neither knowledge of nor interest in the Renewable Heat Incentive in June 2015 such that he could have made any such comment or direction".
'Look back ruefully on decision to set up RHI'
Arlene Foster's (below) barrister says there was a "number of key points" at which information about the RHI scheme that was given to the then enterprise minister "was not presented in a clear or straightforward manner".
Julie Ellison says Mrs Foster was advised in 2008 and 2009 that there was "no evidence" that joining the Great Britain RHI scheme would "be the best course for Northern Ireland".
"With the benefit of hindsight, we can look back ruefully at that decision and reflect on how differently all this may have turned had we joined... the GB scheme."
'Painful for DUP to have its dealings laid bare'
It has been "difficult and painful at times" for the DUP to have its dealings laid bare at the RHI Inquiry, says Julie Ellison (below), the barrister representing the party.
The role of the DUP in the cash-for-ash debacle "has been the subject of much media and public interest, speculation and criticism" from the moment the "very aptly-named BBC Spotlight programme shone a public spotlight" on the botched RHI scheme in December 2016, she adds.
But the DUP has "welcomed the inquiry as a means of establishing the truth".
It hopes that the inquiry's findings will lead to "lessons to be learned at every level of government" and the DUP "is certainly committed to learning those lessons".
Ms Ellison is speaking for DUP members who've been given enhanced participatory rights in the inquiry due to their position or involvement in the RHI scheme.
They are party leader and former enterprise minister Arlene Foster and former advisers Stephen Brimstone, Dr Andrew Crawford, Timothy Johnston and John Robinson.
They have all submitted closing statements in writing, which you can find on the inquiry's website.
