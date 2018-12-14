Cash-for-ash inquiry reaches final day
'Civil service system not fit for purpose'
The small group of DETI officials who were involved in the set-up and initial running of the RHI scheme "undoubtedly" have to "carry a heavy burden for the rest of their days", says Peter Coll.
He says they are sorry that the "public was not best served".
But they should not be alone to "shoulder this burden" because "errors were made by every turn" by those who provided advice about and scrutinised the RHI.
The officials that Mr Coll represents should be considered by the inquiry to be "professional, decent, dedicated, hardworking, honest, thoughtful and intelligent public servants".
Their barrister says that the failings during their time working on the scheme "occurred within the construct of the system that they worked in".
That system is "plainly unfit for purpose" and "begs many questions about the system of public administration in Northern Ireland and how it should operate in the future".
'Realpolitik behind minister's view of RHI'
When civil servants were developing the RHI scheme, a decision had to be made on whether to opt for model of offering claimants continuing subsidy payments over a period of 20 years or an one-off up-front grant, which analysis at the time showed better value for money.
Peter Coll says there was a "realpolitik" to the view taken by the then DETI minister Arlene Foster and her adviser Dr Andrew Crawford.
He suggests that they "would have been keen to maximise the available funds to Northern Ireland to the benefit of the industry and sector and people in Northern Ireland".
The barrister says the minister and her adviser decided against the grants fund but if that had been "simply based on value for money then that would have been the approach that they take but there was a wider picture to it".
'Reviews of public money projects essential'
Essential, planned reviews of the RHI scheme were not carried out by the civil servants who succeeded the officials who had set up the initiative, says Peter Coll.
In his handover note to his successors, DETI official Peter Hutchinson (below) pointed out the need for aspects of the RHI to be examined as a matter of urgency.
Had that happened it could have led to the detection of some of the scheme's critical flaws but instead those opportunities were missed.
Mr Coll says that monitoring and review of projects such as the RHI scheme are "sine qua non" - essential.
"Civil servants should not and do not need to be told by their predecessors to conduct reviews of programmes of this nature."
'Informality and casualisation crept into department's business'
Turning to the vexed question of the lack of formal note-taking by officials, Peter Coll speaks of an "unfortunate informality and casualisation" that crept into interactions between DETI officials and the then enterprise minister Arlene Foster.
She was not only comfortable with informal access by her officials but "in essence she actively encouraged it", he claims.
Mr Coll says the "time-honoured structures" of communication are there for a reason and if they are not observed problems will arise "almost inevitably".
He offers the extreme example of Mrs Foster's ministerial adviser Dr Andrew Crawford communicating with her by Post-It note.
'Civil servants relied heavily on expert consultants'
Setting appropriate subsidy rates on offer in the RHI scheme was a problem from the beginning, says Peter Coll.
DETI had used the expert consultancy Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA) to effectively design the scheme.
But CEPA's initial report, which laid the foundation for the scheme, contained key errors that went undetected, creating big problems further down the line.
Mr Coll says DETI and its civil servants were "heavily reliant" on CEPA.
"It seemed the reasonable and appropriate course to rely upon CEPA as the appointed experts" he says.
'Inquiry has taken heavy personal toll on officials'
Opening the proceedings this morning is Peter Coll QC, who is representing some of the DETI civil servants who set up and ran the RHI scheme from 2011 to about spring 2014.
Among those he is speaking for is Peter Hutchinson, who the inquiry heard was more or less left to run the scheme by himself, and Fiona Hepper, who was the department's energy boss.
Mr Coll says it is not his "intention to attack others" who have been involved in the cash-for-ash debacle, nor will he be indulging in the "time-honoured Northern Ireland tradition of whataboutery and them'uns".
His clients "do not have any selfish personal interest" in the RHI, "were most certainly in it for the money" and did not try to "craft or structure or indeed manipulate" it for any personal benefit to them or their families.
The inquiry process has taken a "heavy personal toll" on the civil servants involved, says Mr Coll, and he adds: "This is their life's work at stake."
He also outlines the potential professional repercussions that some of the officials could be facing - the content of Sir Patrick Coghlin's inquiry report "will be central" in any subsequent internal disciplinary action against the civil servants, he says.
"There are others who are involved in the RHI scenario who will not be subject... to disciplinary action - chiefly, of course, amongst those will be the politicians."
The journey nears its end...
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI agriculture correspondent
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said he was still not sure what DUP leader Arlene Foster meant when she said she was "accountable but not responsible" for aspects of the actions of her ministerial adviser.
He made the remark as a lawyer for the DUP gave closing submissions to the panel.
In September, Mrs Foster told the inquiry she was "accountable but not responsible" for the actions of Dr Andrew Crawford.
The inquiry has heard that he sent confidential government documents about the scheme to relatives who were potential or actual beneficiaries of the energy initiative.
On Thursday, Sir Patrick said of the "accountable but not responsible" phrase offered by Mrs Foster: "I, for myself, am not entirely clear what that might mean."
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern at what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it operates.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, almost two years on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging people to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
