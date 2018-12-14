Cash-for-ash inquiry reaches final day

The small group of DETI officials who were involved in the set-up and initial running of the RHI scheme "undoubtedly" have to "carry a heavy burden for the rest of their days", says Peter Coll.

He says they are sorry that the "public was not best served".

But they should not be alone to "shoulder this burden" because "errors were made by every turn" by those who provided advice about and scrutinised the RHI.

Getty Copyright: Getty

The officials that Mr Coll represents should be considered by the inquiry to be "professional, decent, dedicated, hardworking, honest, thoughtful and intelligent public servants".

Their barrister says that the failings during their time working on the scheme "occurred within the construct of the system that they worked in".

That system is "plainly unfit for purpose" and "begs many questions about the system of public administration in Northern Ireland and how it should operate in the future".