Stormont Live: Saturday 11 January 2020

Naomi Long then added that she will be putting herself forward as justice minister.
Alliance to nominate justice minister
Alliance leader Naomi Long has confirmed her party will nominate one of its MLAs for the position of justice minister.
UUP to re-enter executive
UUP leader Steve Aiken has told reporters his party will take its seat at the executive table.
How we got here
For three years, nothing. Then suddenly, it all happened at once.
Some might wonder why, after all that time, it seemed to come together so quickly. But it is worth remembering that there were at least three serious rounds of negotiations, too many missed deadlines and an awful lot of late-night rewrites to get to this moment.
The Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith described it as the "moment of truth" for the parties: it has become the moment many across Northern Ireland had been waiting for.
But why now have the DUP and Sinn Féin agreed to put aside their differences and go back into government together?
There is a real sense of excitement in the Great Hall
today.
It’s a new era in Stormont’s history. We’re expecting
some familiar faces to make a return to the executive - but some new ones too.
Some MLAs who were elected three years ago - but haven’t
got to take their seats formally until now - are braced for a big day.
We’ll soon start to find out which briefs the parties have chosen - all of them will have tough decisions to make and will be thrown into the deep end.
The assembly’s next sitting is due to be on Tuesday.
The day ahead
Here are those timings for the rest of today:
A historic day at Stormont
Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of today's session at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, where the Northern Ireland Assembly is sitting for the first time following a deal to restore devolution.
The session is due to start at 13:00 GMT and we will then have the election of a speaker.
Later in the day the first minister and deputy first minister will be elected and then the other executive departments will be filled.
Read more here.
