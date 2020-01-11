Stormont Live: Saturday 11 January 2020

For three years, nothing. Then suddenly, it all happened at once.

Some might wonder why, after all that time, it seemed to come together so quickly. But it is worth remembering that there were at least three serious rounds of negotiations, too many missed deadlines and an awful lot of late-night rewrites to get to this moment.

The Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith described it as the "moment of truth" for the parties: it has become the moment many across Northern Ireland had been waiting for.

But why now have the DUP and Sinn Féin agreed to put aside their differences and go back into government together?

