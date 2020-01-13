Stormont deal: Johnson and Varadkar visit Belfast

North Belfast MLA and SDLP deputy leader and Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon has chosen an environmentally friendly mode of transport to Stormont today.
She's electric
Discussions with PM and SoS have begun
Meanwhile in the Great Hall...
The press are getting set up to capture any handshakes and speeches that might happen in Stormont today.
Show us the money...
New finance minister Conor Murphy says more than £1.5bn is needed to deliver a "promised financial package" for Northern Ireland.
He told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme earlier that the parties have "delivered on their end of the bargain" and that "we need to nail down exactly what that level of commitment is".
So will we find out today what the package contains?
The prime minister gives a big wave
Boris Johnson has arrived.
He gives the press a big wave after being greeted by Sinn Féin's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Arlene Foster and Secretary of State Julian O'Neill.
Boris Johnson has arrived at Stormont Castle
Northern Ireland's new ministers' 'to do' list
Northern Ireland's new executive has an impressive 'to do' list to get through after a three-year stalemate.
As they prepare to get back to work this week, we look at the big problems facing each minister.
It's a wet Monday at Stormont
Political leaders en route to Stormont
Stormont's 'historic' return as it happens
The British and Irish prime ministers will visit Belfast today to mark the restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland.
Boris Johnson described it as a "historic time" for people in Northern Ireland.
Stay tuned to our live page for all developments.