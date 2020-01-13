Stormont
Live

Stormont deal: Johnson and Varadkar visit Belfast

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. She's electric

    North Belfast MLA and SDLP deputy leader and Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon has chosen an environmentally friendly mode of transport to Stormont today.

    View more on twitter

  3. Meanwhile in the Great Hall...

    Great Hall
    Copyright: BBC

    The press are getting set up to capture any handshakes and speeches that might happen in Stormont today.

  4. Show us the money...

    New finance minister Conor Murphy says more than £1.5bn is needed to deliver a "promised financial package" for Northern Ireland.

    He told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme earlier that the parties have "delivered on their end of the bargain" and that "we need to nail down exactly what that level of commitment is".

    So will we find out today what the package contains?

    View more on twitter

  5. The prime minister gives a big wave

    Boris Johnson, Sinn Féin's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Arlene Foster and Secretary of State Julian O'Neill.
    Copyright: BBC

    Boris Johnson has arrived.

    He gives the press a big wave after being greeted by Sinn Féin's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Arlene Foster and Secretary of State Julian O'Neill.

  7. Northern Ireland's new ministers' 'to do' list

    Northern Ireland's new executive has an impressive 'to do' list to get through after a three-year stalemate.

    As they prepare to get back to work this week, we look at the big problems facing each minister.

    A collage of Stormont's new ministers
    Copyright: PA/Getty Images

  10. Stormont's 'historic' return as it happens

    The British and Irish prime ministers will visit Belfast today to mark the restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland.

    Boris Johnson described it as a "historic time" for people in Northern Ireland.

    Stay tuned to our live page for all developments.

Back to top