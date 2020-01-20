Stormont
Live

Stormont Live: MLAs to debate Brexit bill effects

  2. Who's who in the assembly and executive?

    Jayne McCormack

    BBC News NI

    New ministers have been appointed to the Northern Ireland Executive - some will be familiar faces, others not so recognisable.

    The Northern Ireland Executive with Boris Johnson
    We've pulled together a guide of who's who at Stormont and what their roles involve.

    Read more here: Who's who in the NI Assembly and executive?

  3. How does Stormont work?

    BBC News NI

    The Northern Ireland Assembly and the Stormont executive have been restored after three years of political deadlock.

    Since the New Decade, New Approach deal, political parties and officials have been working to get the institutions operating as they did before devolution collapsed.

  4. Coming up today

    First on the order paper for this afternoon's sitting is a quick run through some procedural business relating to the membership of the assembly's committees.

    Figures of people, a union flag and the word Brexit
    That won't take long, though, and then it'll be straight into the headline event of the day - a debate about the Brexit deal.

    We knew it wouldn't be too long until into this new Stormont session that B-word was echoing round the chamber again...

  5. Welcome to Stormont Live

    Good morning and welcome to BBC News NI's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on this fine and frosty January day.

    Parliament Buildings at Stormont
    We've had a deal of housekeeping business in the chamber since the assembly resumed last week but today it gets into the serious stuff with a full-blown debate on the effects of the Brexit bill on Northern Ireland.

    Stay with us as the session kicks off at 12:00.

