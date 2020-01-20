That won't take long, though, and then it'll be straight into the headline event of the day - a debate about the Brexit deal.
We knew it wouldn't be too long until into this new Stormont session that B-word was echoing round the chamber again...
Welcome to Stormont Live
Good morning and welcome to BBC News NI's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on this fine and frosty January day.
We've had a deal of housekeeping business in the chamber since the assembly resumed last week but today it gets into the serious stuff with a full-blown debate on the effects of the Brexit bill on Northern Ireland.
Coming up today
First on the order paper for this afternoon's sitting is a quick run through some procedural business relating to the membership of the assembly's committees.
