Two newly-appointed MLAs - Andrew Muir of the Alliance Party and Sinn Féin's Liz Kimmins - take their seats on the committee.
There's a role too for the DUP's chief whip Keith Buchanan, while veteran MLAs Roy Beggs (UUP), Cathal Boylan (Sinn Féin), Dolores Kelly (SDLP) and Raymond McCartney (Sinn Féin) make up the rest of the committee.
Welcome to Stormont Live
Good morning and thanks for joining us for the first sitting of Northern Ireland Assembly committees today.
BBCCopyright: BBC
First up is the Infrastructure Committee, beginning at 10:00 and in the afternoon we'll bring you coverage of the Agriculture Committee hearing.
Plenty to get through in both sessions and we'll keep you across the details.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
'Not enough time to consider two big ring binders of papers'
Kicking off, committee chair Michelle McIlveen reminds the committee there were 275 statutory rules laid by the Department for Infrastructure that need to be considered.
She says the committee's meeting today and tomorrow will be taken up with dealing with about 80 of them and if that's not enough time it'll run into next week too.
But Ulster Unionist Roy Beggs expresses "grave concern" that members were given "two two-inch ring binders" of documents to consider at short notice ahead of the meeting.
"I picked mine up at about three yesterday - I don’t know about everybody else but I had a late night last night," he says, while while Mrs McIlveen adds she was in a similar position.
Mr Beggs says he's concerned about time members were given to consider the vast amount of detail.
Infrastructure minister's 'green' car caught in bus lane
BBC News NI
The infrastructure minister's electric car has been spotted in a bus lane in rush hour traffic.
Nichola Mallon arrived at Stormont for her first executive meeting on 13 January in an electric car, which she said she would use "as much as possible" on official duties.
On Monday morning her car was pictured crossing into a bus lane in Belfast.
The Belfast Telegraph reported that Ms Mallon was in the back seat at the time.
Read more here: Roads minister's 'green' car caught in bus lane
How could Stormont finance minister could raise money?
BBC News NI
Northern Ireland's finance minister is under pressure to raise an extra £1bn to meet Northern Ireland's public services bill in 2020.
Conor Murphy said Northern Ireland would be stuck in an "austerity trap" unless Westminster's proposed financial package was increased.
Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has rejected criticism of the package.
What are the fundraising options open to Stormont and how could they improve the executive's financial position?
Our business and economics editor John Campbell has a look at the options - you can read his assessment here.
On the Infrastructure Committee agenda
Let's have a look at what excitement awaits when the session does begin.
There's a long list of business to get through today, most of which are statutory rules relating to roads - you can find the full agenda on the Northern Ireland Assembly website by clicking here.
Michelle McIlveen opens committee meeting
Chair Michelle McIlveen calls to order the first meeting of the new Infrastructure Committee.
It's been nearly three years since it last met - then with different members - so Committee Room 29's been given a good dusting.
Who's who on new Infrastructure Committee?
There are nine MLAs on the Infrastructure Committee, with the DUP holding the top two roles.
Michelle McIlveen, a former Stormont minister, is the chair while David Hilditch is her deputy.
Two newly-appointed MLAs - Andrew Muir of the Alliance Party and Sinn Féin's Liz Kimmins - take their seats on the committee.
There's a role too for the DUP's chief whip Keith Buchanan, while veteran MLAs Roy Beggs (UUP), Cathal Boylan (Sinn Féin), Dolores Kelly (SDLP) and Raymond McCartney (Sinn Féin) make up the rest of the committee.
Welcome to Stormont Live
Good morning and thanks for joining us for the first sitting of Northern Ireland Assembly committees today.
First up is the Infrastructure Committee, beginning at 10:00 and in the afternoon we'll bring you coverage of the Agriculture Committee hearing.
Plenty to get through in both sessions and we'll keep you across the details.