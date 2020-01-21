Kicking off, committee chair Michelle McIlveen reminds the committee there were 275 statutory rules laid by the Department for Infrastructure that need to be considered.

She says the committee's meeting today and tomorrow will be taken up with dealing with about 80 of them and if that's not enough time it'll run into next week too.

But Ulster Unionist Roy Beggs expresses "grave concern" that members were given "two two-inch ring binders" of documents to consider at short notice ahead of the meeting.

"I picked mine up at about three yesterday - I don’t know about everybody else but I had a late night last night," he says, while while Mrs McIlveen adds she was in a similar position.

Mr Beggs says he's concerned about time members were given to consider the vast amount of detail.