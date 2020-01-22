Stormont Live: First sitting of Economy Committee

There are nine MLAs on the Economy Committee, which is chaired by Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald. A brand new MLA - Sinead McLaughlin of the SDLP, Colum Eastwood's replacement in the Foyle constituency - is the committee's deputy chair. Everyone else on the committee could be considered an experienced MLA.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Who's who on new Economy Committee?
There are nine MLAs on the Economy Committee, which is chaired by Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald.
A brand new MLA - Sinead McLaughlin of the SDLP, Colum Eastwood's replacement in the Foyle constituency - is the committee's deputy chair.
Everyone else on the committee could be considered an experienced MLA.
Welcome to Stormont Live
Good morning and thanks for joining us up here on Stormont hill.
The new Northern Ireland Assembly term is steadily rolling into action with the scrutiny committees holding their first meetings.
This morning we'll bring you coverage of the Economy Committee and this afternoon we'll keep you across the details of the Finance Committee session.