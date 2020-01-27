Stormont
Live

Stormont Live: Tributes to Seamus Mallon

  1. Seamus Mallon was a 'shining example'

    Colum Eastwood and Alex Attwood at front of group carrying Seamus Mallon's coffin
    Copyright: PA

    The funeral of former deputy first minister Seamus Mallon has taken place in St James' Church in Mullaghbrack, County Armagh.

    Mourners were told Mr Mallon was a peacemaker who made a "real difference to the world".

    Northern Ireland's First and Deputy First Ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar and Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith were part of the congregation.

    Archbishop Eamon Martin said Mr Mallon was a "shining example of someone who gives their life in a vocation of service".

  2. Good afternoon

    Parliament Buildings
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    We're starting later than usual today as MLAs have been attending the funeral of the former deputy First Minister, Seamus Mallon, who died on Friday.

    Members will be paying tribute to Mr Mallon in today's first item of business.

    Later, we'll have a ministerial statement from the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy.

    Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots is bringing a motion on direct payments to farmers.

