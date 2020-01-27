Stormont Live: Tributes to Seamus Mallon

Mourners were told Mr Mallon was a peacemaker who made a "real difference to the world".
Northern Ireland's First and Deputy First Ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar and Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith were part of the congregation.
Archbishop Eamon Martin said Mr Mallon was a "shining example of someone who gives their life in a vocation of service".
Good afternoon
Welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
We're starting later than usual today as MLAs have been attending the funeral of the former deputy First Minister, Seamus Mallon, who died on Friday.
Members will be paying tribute to Mr Mallon in today's first item of business.
Later, we'll have a ministerial statement from the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots is bringing a motion on direct payments to farmers.
Seamus Mallon was a 'shining example'
