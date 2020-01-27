Stormont Live: Tributes to Seamus Mallon

PA Copyright: PA

The funeral of former deputy first minister Seamus Mallon has taken place in St James' Church in Mullaghbrack, County Armagh.

Mourners were told Mr Mallon was a peacemaker who made a "real difference to the world".

Northern Ireland's First and Deputy First Ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar and Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith were part of the congregation.

Archbishop Eamon Martin said Mr Mallon was a "shining example of someone who gives their life in a vocation of service".