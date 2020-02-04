Stormont Justice Committee deals with law-making logjam

'Increased fees necessary to cut court service costs'
There's a team of four senior officials from the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service present to brief the committee about the rules relating to civil and family court fees.
Peter Luney, the chief executive, tells the MLAs that in 2015 the service was only recovering just over 70% of the cost of running civil and family business.
He says it was therefore necessary to take action to "achieve a greater balance", including driving costs down by reducing staff - 70 posts were cut - and moving offices from leased properties into publicly-owned buildings.
Those changes led to a £4.5m reduction in costs for the Courts and Tribunals Service but Mr Luney says it was also necessary to increase court fees, leading to the legislation before the committee today.
Increases in fees for civil and family courts
First up are several statutory rules that increase the fees for delivering civil and family court business.
Justice Committee chair Paul Givan says the increase in fees came into effect in April 2017, rising by 10%.
There were subsequent increases of 7.5% in April 2018, 5% in April 2019 and another 5% in October last year.
The rules also update the exemptions from fees, meaning people claiming universal credit can qualify.
Justice Commitee sitting begins
Chair Paul Givan kicks things off for this afternoon's Justice Committee session.
Not quite a full house of members but Mr Givan says some MLAs are due to arrive later.
There's a long list of statutory rules to get through and civil servants are present to brief the members about what they entail.
Welcome to Stormont Live
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly's Justice Committee from a rather blustery Stormont hill.
It's a later start than we're used to on a Tuesday as there's only one committee meeting today.
Members of the committee are still working on clearing the backlog of minor legislation that's built up over the three-year cessation.
We'll be joining them in Room 30 at Parliament Buildings at 14:00 - we hope you'll follow our coverage.
