Stormont Justice Committee deals with law-making logjam

There's a team of four senior officials from the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service present to brief the committee about the rules relating to civil and family court fees.

Peter Luney, the chief executive, tells the MLAs that in 2015 the service was only recovering just over 70% of the cost of running civil and family business.

He says it was therefore necessary to take action to "achieve a greater balance", including driving costs down by reducing staff - 70 posts were cut - and moving offices from leased properties into publicly-owned buildings.

Those changes led to a £4.5m reduction in costs for the Courts and Tribunals Service but Mr Luney says it was also necessary to increase court fees, leading to the legislation before the committee today.