Stormont ministers face MLAs' questions

Moving on now to the issue of the day and MOT tests.

Chair Michelle McIlveen says the most important issue for the general public is when they’re going to get their MoT done.

Minister Nichola Mallon says she can’t give a date as to when the centres will all become fully operational again.

She says an engineering company is on site assessing the situation and they are giving her independent expert advice.

That will include contingency advice and what steps it will take to get the show on the road again.

She says she would not at this stage speculate on a date.