Stormont
Live

MLAs question Department of Health on waiting lists

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who's who on the health committee?

    health commitee
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning we're bringing you the Health Committee from the ornate senate chamber at Parliament Buildings.

    The MLAs will be questioning officials about hospital waiting lists, then the Commisioner for Children and Young People will give a briefing on mental health.

    This afternoon's given over to a meeting of the Justice Committee.

    With important issues to be discussed, we hope you'll stay with us through the day.

Back to top