Stormont Live: Ministerial Question Time

Tributes are paid in the assembly chamber to former Sinn Féin MLA Francie Brolly following his death last week.

Mr Brolly represented the East Londonderry constituency at Stormont from 2003 until his retirement in 2010.

Both Mr Brolly, his wife, Anne, and their son Proinnsias later joined the anti-abortion republican party, Aontú, which was formed just over a year ago.

Speaker Alex Maskey says it is an honour to pay tribute to Mr Brolly and expresses sympathy to his family on behalf of the assembly.

Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill says Mr Brolly was a "tireless campaigner for civil rights" and a "committed Irish republican".