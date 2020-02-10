Stormont
Live

Stormont Live: Ministerial Question Time

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Tributes to Francie Brolly

    Tributes are paid in the assembly chamber to former Sinn Féin MLA Francie Brolly following his death last week.

    Francie Brolly
    Copyright: Lorcan Doherty

    Mr Brolly represented the East Londonderry constituency at Stormont from 2003 until his retirement in 2010.

    Both Mr Brolly, his wife, Anne, and their son Proinnsias later joined the anti-abortion republican party, Aontú, which was formed just over a year ago.

    Speaker Alex Maskey says it is an honour to pay tribute to Mr Brolly and expresses sympathy to his family on behalf of the assembly.

    Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill says Mr Brolly was a "tireless campaigner for civil rights" and a "committed Irish republican".

  2. Good afternoon

    Welcome back to Stormont Live. There may be stormy weather outside, but proceedings in the assembly are not affected, and ministers will today face questions on education, finance, health and infrastructure.

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top