There's a word of warning from Speaker Alex Maskey about MLAs' conduct during debates in the chamber.

It comes after TUV leader Jim Allister and Finance Minister Conor Murphy had what Mr Maskey describes as "clearly a heated exchange" during question time last week.

The speaker says he's written to both men to remind them about the standards expected of them and the matter is now closed.

He tells MLAs that while there'll be plenty of occasions on which they disagree with one another it should be possible to challenge opinions "robustly but with respect, courtesy, good temper and moderation".

"At a time when there have been community divisions," he says, "we should be careful to set an example which helps to minimise those tensions rather than add fuel to them."