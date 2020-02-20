Welcome to the house on the hill at Stormont for today's live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we have a meeting of the Health Committee from the senate chamber at Parliament buildings - the members will be hearing from the British Medical Association (BMA) and a representative of local GPs.
This afternoon we'll have our regular Thursday afternoon date with the Justice Committee.
It all kicks off at 10:30 - do join us if you can.
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Welcome to the house on the hill at Stormont for today's live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we have a meeting of the Health Committee from the senate chamber at Parliament buildings - the members will be hearing from the British Medical Association (BMA) and a representative of local GPs.
This afternoon we'll have our regular Thursday afternoon date with the Justice Committee.
It all kicks off at 10:30 - do join us if you can.