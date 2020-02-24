Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Finance Minister Conor Murphy introduces his second motion too, meaning the both motions will be rolling into one big debate.

The second motion is:

The second motion is:

Quote Message: That this Assembly approves that a sum, not exceeding £7,962,895,000, be granted out of the Consolidated Fund, for or towards defraying the charges for the Northern Ireland Departments, the Food Standards Agency, the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, the Northern Ireland Audit Office, the Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation, the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman, and the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland for the year ending 31 March 2021 and that resources, not exceeding £9,054,440,000, be authorised for use by the Northern Ireland Departments, the Food Standards Agency, the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, the Northern Ireland Audit Office, the Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation, the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman, and the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland for the year ending 31 March 2021 as summarised for each Department or other public body in Columns 4 and 6 of Table 1 in the Northern Ireland Estimates Vote on Account 2020-2021 that was laid before the Assembly on 19 February 2020.

That forms part of the Budget Bill, which will be introcued at the end of play today and will be up for debate tomorrow.

The motion allows for departments to draw down 45% of their budget from the 2019-20 financial year to spend in the first few months of the new financial year, beginning in April.