Approval sought for draw-down of funds for departments
Finance Minister Conor Murphy introduces his second motion too, meaning the both motions will be rolling into one big debate.
The second motion is:
Quote Message: That this Assembly approves that a sum, not exceeding £7,962,895,000, be granted out of the Consolidated Fund, for or towards defraying the charges for the Northern Ireland Departments, the Food Standards Agency, the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, the Northern Ireland Audit Office, the Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation, the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman, and the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland for the year ending 31 March 2021 and that resources, not exceeding £9,054,440,000, be authorised for use by the Northern Ireland Departments, the Food Standards Agency, the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, the Northern Ireland Audit Office, the Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation, the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman, and the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland for the year ending 31 March 2021 as summarised for each Department or other public body in Columns 4 and 6 of Table 1 in the Northern Ireland Estimates Vote on Account 2020-2021 that was laid before the Assembly on 19 February 2020. from Motion: Supply Resolution for the 2020-2021 Vote on Account
That this Assembly approves that a sum, not exceeding £7,962,895,000, be granted out of the Consolidated Fund, for or towards defraying the charges for the Northern Ireland Departments, the Food Standards Agency, the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, the Northern Ireland Audit Office, the Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation, the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman, and the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland for the year ending 31 March 2021 and that resources, not exceeding £9,054,440,000, be authorised for use by the Northern Ireland Departments, the Food Standards Agency, the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, the Northern Ireland Audit Office, the Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation, the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman, and the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland for the year ending 31 March 2021 as summarised for each Department or other public body in Columns 4 and 6 of Table 1 in the Northern Ireland Estimates Vote on Account 2020-2021 that was laid before the Assembly on 19 February 2020.
That forms part of the Budget Bill, which will be introcued at the end of play today and will be up for debate tomorrow.
The motion allows for departments to draw down 45% of their budget from the 2019-20 financial year to spend in the first few months of the new financial year, beginning in April.
Approval sought for changes to departmental spending limits
It's the start of the main business now, introduced by Finance Minister Conor Murphy - two motions relating to Stormont's finances.
The first of which is below:
Quote Message: That this Assembly approves that a sum, not exceeding £17,519,166,000, be granted out of the Consolidated Fund, for or towards defraying the charges for the Northern Ireland Departments, the Food Standards Agency, the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, the Northern Ireland Audit Office, the Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation, the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman, and the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland for the year ending 31 March 2020 and that resources, not exceeding £21,022,321,000, be authorised for use by the Northern Ireland Departments, the Food Standards Agency, the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, the Northern Ireland Audit Office, the Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation, the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman, and the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland for the year ending 31 March 2020 as summarised for each Department or other public body in Columns 2 (c) and 3 (c) of Table 1 in the volume of the Northern Ireland Spring Supplementary Estimates 2019-2020 that was laid before the Assembly on 19 February 2020. from Motion: Supply Resolution for the 2019-2020 Spring Supplementary Estimates
That this Assembly approves that a sum, not exceeding £17,519,166,000, be granted out of the Consolidated Fund, for or towards defraying the charges for the Northern Ireland Departments, the Food Standards Agency, the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, the Northern Ireland Audit Office, the Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation, the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman, and the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland for the year ending 31 March 2020 and that resources, not exceeding £21,022,321,000, be authorised for use by the Northern Ireland Departments, the Food Standards Agency, the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, the Northern Ireland Audit Office, the Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation, the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman, and the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland for the year ending 31 March 2020 as summarised for each Department or other public body in Columns 2 (c) and 3 (c) of Table 1 in the volume of the Northern Ireland Spring Supplementary Estimates 2019-2020 that was laid before the Assembly on 19 February 2020.
The purpose of that is for the assembly to give its retrospective approval of all the movement of funds between departments that have occurred due to monitoring round adjustments.
The adjustments mean the agreed spending limits for departments have changed, either going up or down, which is why MLAs must give their permission.
MLAs vote to establish bill of rights committee
In spite of Jim Allister's opposition, the set-up of a bill of rights committee is ushered through by MLAs on an oral vote.
The motion put before the assembly is below:
Quote Message: That, as provided for in Standing Order 53(1), this Assembly appoints an Ad Hoc Committee to consider the creation of a Bill of Rights as set out in paragraph 28 of Part 2 of the New Decade, New Approach document; and to submit a report to the Assembly by 28 February 2022. from Motion: Establishment of an Ad Hoc Committee to consider the creation of a Bill of Rights
That, as provided for in Standing Order 53(1), this Assembly appoints an Ad Hoc Committee to consider the creation of a Bill of Rights as set out in paragraph 28 of Part 2 of the New Decade, New Approach document; and to submit a report to the Assembly by 28 February 2022.
The committee will be made of two DUP MLAs, two Sinn Féin MLAs and one MLA from each of the SDLP, UUP and Alliance Party.
'No chance to debate bill of rights committee'
The TUV's Jim Allister raises a concern about the next item of business - a motion to establish an ad-hoc committee to consider the creation of a bill of rights.
He is concerned that the assembly is unable to debate or amend the motion - all MLAs can do is vote on it.
Mr Allister is also unhappy that the members to sit on the committee will never be brought to the house, adding: "All we have is the carve up between the parties and they then choose the individuals."
Speaker Alex Maskey has a "certain empathy" with Mr Allister's position.
He says the motion is in order but he will go back to the business committee to discuss it for future reference.
Mr Allister says the assembly "could well arrive at the farcical situation where an ad-hoc committee to deal with human rights issues could be peopled in part by human rights abusers", adding that "convicted terrorists" could well be appointed.
'Thanks to MLAs and staff for scrutiny of legislative backlog'
Speaker Alex Maskey begins with a word of thanks to MLAs on the assembly's scrutiny committees and to assembly staff for their work to get through the "significant amount" of secondary legislation that was put in place by executive departments during the three-year absence of Stormont.
Since the assembly's return, plenary sessions in the chamber have only taken place once a week to allow time for that scrutiny.
Mr Maskey tells the assembly that the usual arrangement of two plenary sessions - one on Mondays, one of Tuesday - will take effect again this week.
The assembly sitting starts
You can watch the proceedings live by clicking on the play button on the video at the top of this page.
Coming up in the assembly
MLAs will file into the chamber in the next few minutes for what looks like a busy day dominated by financial matters, as you can see from the timetable below. So, what's coming up?
Firstly a committee will be set up to look at the establishment of a bill of rights.
Then its over to Finance Minister Conor Murphy to put forward two motions for debate.
The first relates to the retrospective approval of the movement of funds between departments in the latest monitoring round, while the second forms part of the Budget Bill (more on that later).
When it comes to question time, Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Education Minister Peter Weir will be answering to MLAs.
Then it'll be back to the debates on the finances.
And the final act will be for Mr Murphy to introduce the Budget Bill, which is up for debate tomorrow.
Welcome to Stormont Live
Welcome to a windswept Stormont estate for Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It's all about money today with some scene-setting business ahead of the big Budget Bill debate tomorrow.
We've also got question time with the ministers for the economy and education.
It all kicks off shortly at 12:00 so stay with us throughout the day if you can.
