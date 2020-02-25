Good morning and welcome to Parliament Buildings at Stormont for another day's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Today MLAs will be in the chamber to debate the the second stage of the Budget Bill. We'll also have question time for the ministers of finance and health. Do stay with us if you can.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Parliament Buildings at Stormont for another day's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today MLAs will be in the chamber to debate the the second stage of the Budget Bill.
We'll also have question time for the ministers of finance and health.
Do stay with us if you can.