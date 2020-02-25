Stormont
Live

MLAs debate the Budget Bill

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Good morning and welcome to Parliament Buildings at Stormont for another day's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Today MLAs will be in the chamber to debate the the second stage of the Budget Bill.

    We'll also have question time for the ministers of finance and health.

    Do stay with us if you can.

Back to top