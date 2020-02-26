Committee chairperson Michelle McIlveen (below centre) of the DUP gets the meeting under way.

The Alliance Party's Andrew Muir suggests they ask the department for a briefing on the "saga" at Northern Ireland's MOT testing centres.

The vast majority of MOT tests have been suspended indefinitely due to safety concerns about equipment used during the tests.

UUP MLA Roy Beggs wants to know from the department if new legislation will be required should the problem persist.