The vast majority of MOT tests have been suspended indefinitely due to safety concerns about equipment used during the tests.
UUP MLA Roy Beggs wants to know from the department if new legislation will be required should the problem persist.
This morning's agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Parliament Buildings at Stormont for Wednesday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
We've got two committee meetings for you today.
Infrastructure Comittee members will have a briefing on flood precautions this morning and this afternoon the TUV's Jim Allister will brief the Executive Office Committee on his private member's bill, which aims to change the rules on ministerial special advisers.
The first session kicks off at 10:00, do stay with us through the day if you can.
By Robin Sheeran
'Committee to request briefing on MOT saga'
Committee chairperson Michelle McIlveen (below centre) of the DUP gets the meeting under way.
The Alliance Party's Andrew Muir suggests they ask the department for a briefing on the "saga" at Northern Ireland's MOT testing centres.
