'New lifts fully installed by mid-July'
By Robin Sheeran and Tori Watson
'I'll implement all the report recommendations'
The DUP's David Hilditch (below) wants to know how the problems arose and what can be done to stop them arising again.
The minister says she's awaiting an audit report on the matter.
The minister adds that she was in contact with the auditor to ensure that there were no potential problems in ordering the replacement equipment from suppliers, MAHA.
"All the recommendations that are outlined in both the independent reviews I will be implementing," Ms Mallon says.
Further temporary exemption certificates?
The minister is asked about the maximum period of time that temporary exemption certificates (TECs) can be issued to motorists who've been unable to access an MoT.
Ms Mallon replies that they could potentially be "extended for a further two months - which would give a TEC of six months".
The minister adds that she has sought legal advice "if it was necessary to give a further extension".
"What I'm continuing to do," she tells the committee, "is to make sure I am going in detail through all of the options, so that whatever we need to do, we are prepared for and that I can communicate that to the public at the earliest opportunity".
'New lifts fully installed by mid-July'
The Infrastructure Committee kicks off with a bit of housekeeping from the chair, Michelle McIlveen, before the minister is invited to the table.
Nichola Mallon is briefing the committee on the MoT testing centre situation.
Earlier this year, an inspection of all vehicle lifts in NI's MoT centres previously detected "signs of cracking" in 48 of 55 lifts.
Mrs Mallon says 52 lifts have been purchased "under an accelerated programme" which means from April they will be installed, "with all new lifts fully installed by mid-July".
"It will have a continued impact on motorists" says the minister, but she adds that she has sought "a detailed work programme" on the installation and location of lifts, as well as how many motorists will be affected.
On today's agenda...
Good morning, and welcome to Wednesday's edition of Stormont Live.
It's a beautiful crisp morning on the hill, with signs of spring slowly but surely starting to show.
Coming up this morning, we have an update from the Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon, on repairs to MOT testing equipment - that'll be live from 10:00.
Then later this afternoon, we'll be joining the Committee for the Executive Office who will have a briefing from the Commission for Vitcims' and Survivors.
It's going to be another action-packed day, so make sure to join us.