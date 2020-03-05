Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on hyponatraemia report recommendations

Live Reporting

By Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. Adult social care briefing

    Chairing this morning's meeting is Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew.

    He introduces the first item of the day - a briefing on the reform of adult social care.

    Witnesses
    Chief Social Worker Sean Holland gives a presentation.

    He's accompanied by Deputy Chief Social Worker Jackie McIlroy and departmental official Mark Lee.

  2. Health committee agenda

    Here's a brief look at what's to come in today's Health Committee.

    Health committee agenda
  3. Good morning

    Parliament Buildings
    Welcome to Parliament Buildings at Stormont for Thursday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This is morning we have the Health Committee with a briefing on the O'Hara report into hyponatraemia related deaths.

    This afternoon at the Public Accounts Committee there's an evidence session on the NI Audit office report into major capital projects.

    It all kicks off at 10:30.

