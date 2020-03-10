MLAs debate mental health and a childcare strategy

It's a blustery one up on the hill at Stormont this morning.

Coming up from 10:30 today we'll have live coverage of a full plenary session of the assembly, including question time for the finance and education ministers.

There are also a number of motions being debated by MLAs.

The DUP have one on childcare strategy, while Alliance are seeking an independent review of education, and there's also a cross-party motion on mental health in the workplace.