Our political reporter, Jayne McCormack, has been looking at the challenges facing the executive, two months on from the restoration of devolution. From coronavirus to the renewable heat inquiry, there's been a lot going on. Read her analysis of how things are shaping up, here.
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Tori Watson
All times stated are UK
On today's agenda....
A lot can happen in two months...
Our political reporter, Jayne McCormack, has been looking at the challenges facing the executive, two months on from the restoration of devolution.
From coronavirus to the renewable heat inquiry, there's been a lot going on.
Read her analysis of how things are shaping up, here.
Morning!
It's the middle of the week and the sun has finally broken through the clouds at Stormont.
Coming up this morning, we'll be following the Education Committee.
MLAs will be getting a briefing about special schools from the Education Authority and the Strategic Leadership Group.
Then they'll hear about the Special Educational Needs Framework from departmental officials.
Join us live from 09:45.