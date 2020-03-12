The minister makes reference to the commitment in the New Decade, New Response document to cutting waiting lists.

"The added pressures from coronavirus and COVID-19 puts on that target has to be taken into consideration, as well as the budget," he says.

Mr Swann says there are deep-seated problems across the health system that will take years to put right.

"This will require major investment on a sustained basis along with the transformation reforms," he explains.