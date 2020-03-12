He says the budget the Department of Health receives this month "will be crucial" but that it is "anticipating a significant funding gap in 2021".
Mr Swann says the recurrent budget baseline is £5,758.8m and will "not fully meet the forecast cost of maintaining current services".
"The total additional resource funding requirement is £661m which includes the £170m already committed to by the executive for Agenda for Change - pay parity with England, and safe staffing," he adds.
Mr Swann says the "absolutely minimal requirement" of maintaining existing service levels and pay parity is £492m, but that "this would not allow growth and transformation or the department to deliver on commitments made in New Decade, New Approach".
'Normal business in health will have to be scaled back'
Mr Swann says action has been taken to ensure that all trusts have COVID-19 pods in place for assessment and to have samples taken.
He says the Department of Health will continue to work closely with the health authorities and public health agencies across the UK and the Republic of Ireland "to ensure that Northern Ireland is well placed and prepared to deal with the situation as events unfold".
The minister says that "health systems over the globe are currently coming under extreme and increasing pressures as the virus spreads - ours will be no different".
"It's bound to take its toll - normal business in the health and social care will not be possible, some activities will have to be scaled back," he adds.
'Will see a COVID-19 bereavement in NI at some point'
Mr Swann also touches on the situation in the Republic of Ireland.
He says there are currently 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 there, two of which have come about through community transmission.
One confirmed case has resulted in a fatality - something which Mr Swann says "we can also expect to reach at some point in time as well" in Northern Ireland.
"We will see a bereavement in Northern Ireland in connection to COVID-19, so that's something we've been preparing for as well," adds Mr Swann.
"This will be a staged approach."
'Don't be unduly alarmed, but be alert'
The committee chair welcomes the Health Minister, Robin
Swann, the department’s permanent secretary, Richard Pengelly and the Chief Medical officer, Michael McBride.
Mr Swann uses his opening statement to update the committee on the current coronavirus situation.
He says there is daily reporting of cases and releases every afternoon.
He reiterates that there are currently 18 cases in Northern Ireland of COVID-19.
"An increase in positive cases is not unexpected," Mr Swann adds, urging people not to be "unduly alarmed, but alert".
"The overall risk to individual in Northern Ireland has not changed," says Mr Swann.
Health Committee meeting opens
Committee chairperson Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew (above) calls the meeting to order.
He has some brief matters of committee business and then it's straight on to the health minister's briefing.
Health committee agenda
Up first, the Health Committee will hear from the minister for health, the department's permanent secretary and the chief medical officer.
Good morning
It may be blowing a gale on the hill at Stormont but we're here to bring you Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we have some vitally important business at the Health Committee - the members are being briefed by Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride.
This afternoon we have a meeting of the Justice Committee.
The Health Committee kicks off at 10:00 so do stay with us for what promises to be a fascinating session.
'Deep-seated problems across the health system'
The minister makes reference to the commitment in the New Decade, New Response document to cutting waiting lists.
"The added pressures from coronavirus and COVID-19 puts on that target has to be taken into consideration, as well as the budget," he says.
Mr Swann says there are deep-seated problems across the health system that will take years to put right.
"This will require major investment on a sustained basis along with the transformation reforms," he explains.
