Stormont
Live

Officials brief MLAs on COVID-19 Bill

Live Reporting

  1. What is the Coronavirus Bill 2019-2021?

    The bulk of the work at the assembly this week will be to pass a legislative consent motion (LCM) on the Coronavirus Bill.

    An LCM allows Westminster to pass a law on a devolved matter that would normally come under the powers of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    The Coronavirus Bill would grant the government emergency powers to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

    Under the proposed legislation airports could be shut and people held on public health grounds, while immigration officials could place people in isolation.

    Coronavirus
  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to another busy week at Stormont.

    We're starting coverage this week with an unusual appearance of the Health Committee from 10:00.

    It's among one of many Stormont commitees sitting today and tomorrow to discuss the Westminster coronavirus bill.

    Stormont
    Then we'll be joining the assembly plenary session at 12:00.

    During that session the Executive Office and Justice ministers will face question time.

