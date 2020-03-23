The bulk of the work at the assembly this week will be to pass a legislative consent motion (LCM) on the Coronavirus Bill .

An LCM allows Westminster to pass a law on a devolved matter that would normally come under the powers of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The Coronavirus Bill would grant the government emergency powers to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the proposed legislation airports could be shut and people held on public health grounds, while immigration officials could place people in isolation.