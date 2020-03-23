The bulk of the work at\nthe assembly this week will be to pass a legislative consent motion (LCM) on the Coronavirus Bill . An LCM allows Westminster\nto pass a law on a devolved matter that would normally come under the powers\nof the Northern Ireland Assembly. The Coronavirus Bill would\ngrant the government emergency powers to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Under the proposed\nlegislation airports could be shut and people held on public health grounds,\nwhile immigration officials could place people in isolation.
What is the Coronavirus Bill 2019-2021?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another busy week at Stormont.
We're starting coverage this week with an unusual appearance of the Health Committee from 10:00.
It's among one of many Stormont commitees sitting today and tomorrow to discuss the Westminster coronavirus bill.
Then we'll be joining the assembly plenary session at 12:00.
During that session the Executive Office and Justice ministers will face question time.