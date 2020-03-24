Stormont
Live

MLAs debate emergency coronavirus legislation

  1. Good morning

    Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Today MLAs will hold a final debate on the Coronavirus Bill.

    There will also be a coronavirus statement from the Economy Minister, Diane Dodds

    It all kicks off at 10:30. Be sure to join us.

    Stormont
    Copyright: Getty Images
