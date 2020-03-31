The Green Party's Claire Bailey says her party "welcome the fact access and reproductive health care is no longer a criminal matter, we never thought it should have been a criminal matter."
She adds the party believes women should be able to access abortion "as early as possible and as late as necessary" and that these "regulations are a good step forward and are to be welcomed".
She says the party calls on the health minister to introduce "telemedicine" which would mean "required medication can be posted to a home address after an initial telephone consultation".
Ms Bailey says this would "reduce the impact on the NHS" and "abide by social distancing and current protocols".
'The change was long overdue'
Alliance MLA Andrew Muir says this is "a matter of conscience" and he is speaking as an individual.
He says the change was long overdue.
He says the reality is that "this assembly had an opportunity to vote for a different regime and rejected that".
Mr Muir says there are gaps in the legislation as shown by the current difficulties with travel.
He says 20 to 30 women per week travel to GB for abortions.
'There are two lives we are talking about'
The UUP's Robbie Butler says he is speaking on this matter based on his conscience and not on behalf of his party.
He he understands the need for "women to have their views heard with regard to health" but adds that "there are two lives we are talking about" in relation to abortion.
He adds "what value do we put on that life".
Mr Butler concludes that he looks forward to the day "we can legislate like adults" and can "represent everybody who should have a voice in this country".
'I'm glad women can access services'
The SDLP's Matthew O'Toole says abortion is perhaps amongst the most sensitive subjects that legislators can debate.
"I'm glad that healthcare in Northern Ireland for women has evolved to a place where women can access essential services that people in the other parts of the UK and now in other parts of Ireland can access," he says.
Mr O'Toole says he recognises the strength of feeling on the benches opposite.
"I don't speak as a spokesperson entirely for my party on this, others will have other views." he adds.
'Healthcare in a modern and compassionate way'
Caoimhe Archibald of Sinn Féin says "abortion is a sensitive and emotive issue" adding that the "legislation we had in place were failing women".
She goes on to outline her party's policy on the matter.
Dr Archibald adds that the legislation "brought into play is only right and proper that women can access abortion services".
She adds they are "free to have healthcare in a modern and compassionate way".
The MLA adds, "we believe the Department of Health needs to consider the circumstances at the minute to all appropriate healthcare".
NIO has made 'a mockery of legislation'
The DUP's Paul Frew stands to air his opposition to the legislation.
He says with "one foul swoop the British government and the NIO (Northern Ireland Office) have made a mockery of consolation, whereby 79% of people have been ignored".
He says they have also made a "mockery of legislation and how it should be produced, a mockery of our healthcare system".
"It is a shame on the British government and the NIO that they would bring in guidelines such as these," says Mr Frew.
"I will fight with every breath I have," says the MLA, "to turn these guidelines round".
'Government rides roughshod over people's will'
Paul Givan now says 79% of people who replied to a consultation on abortion legislation opposed any change to the existing law.
"The British government once again rides roughshod over the will of the people in this country," he says.
The DUP MLA says abortion is now available "up to term" for disability.
"So no member in this house can ever look at people with disabilities and proclaim to champion their cause if they're in favour of this," he says.
Mr Givan says these are "the most extreme, radical abortion laws in Europe".
'Abhorrent and perverse'
The TUV's Jim Allister says the chamber is currently focused on "the saving of lives".
"Therefore, it is all the more abhorrent and perverse that at the very same time we have regulations coming into effect today which will sanction the killing of the unborn," he says.
"Today, what should be the safest place for an unborn, namely its mother's womb, can become on a whim one of the most dangerous places," says Mr Allister.
"We are going to have utterly unfitted, uncontrolled abortion up to 12 weeks.
"Abortion of babies whose hearts are beating, whose blood is pumping round their bodies and yet similarly they can be killed, their life snuffed out.
"Mr speaker there is nothing progressive about that. That is regressive in terms of our civilisation," says the TUV MLA.
Abortion law 'requires urgent response'
DUP MLA Paul Givan rises to ask the speaker when the chamber will be given the opportunity to debate and discuss new laws around abortion in Northern Ireland, which come in force today.
He say he understands that business relating to COVID-19 is taking prominence at the minute, but says "for many, this is a law which is taking life and requires an urgent response".
Mr Maskey says it would be "appropriate for the house to debate" but that he "will liaise with the executive and discuss with the business committee, and they will in due course set the normal procedures in place for members".
Social distancing in the assembly chamber
Speaker Alex Maskey begins by making some announcements about arrangements in the chamber during the coronavirus crisis.
The members are pretty well spaced out already with only a dozen or so MLAs in attendance.
The speaker explains that members who have made a contribution or asked a question will be allowed to leave the chamber to allow another MLA to take their place on the benches.
He cautions members against forcing a division - causing MLAS to have to come into the chamber to have to vote - unless absolutely necessary.
Mr Maskey says proposals are being considered for proxy voting.
On today's agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today we're joining the plenary sitting where the Finance Minister Conor Murphy is due to announce the Northern Ireland budget.
MLAs will also be voting to create a new ad hoc committee specifically focused on the coronavirus response, and the minster for agriculture is expected to make a statement about his department's work on the issue.
On today's agenda
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today we're joining the plenary sitting where the Finance Minister Conor Murphy is due to announce the Northern Ireland budget.
MLAs will also be voting to create a new ad hoc committee specifically focused on the coronavirus response, and the minster for agriculture is expected to make a statement about his department's work on the issue.
Join us from 10:30.