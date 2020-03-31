The Green Party's Claire Bailey says her party "welcome the fact access and reproductive health care is no longer a criminal matter, we never thought it should have been a criminal matter."

She adds the party believes women should be able to access abortion "as early as possible and as late as necessary" and that these "regulations are a good step forward and are to be welcomed".

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

She says the party calls on the health minister to introduce "telemedicine" which would mean "required medication can be posted to a home address after an initial telephone consultation".

Ms Bailey says this would "reduce the impact on the NHS" and "abide by social distancing and current protocols".