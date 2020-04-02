The Health Committee meeting is opened by the clerk.

She says that because the chairperson and deputy chairperson are not in the room, the committee must nominate a member to fulfil the role.

Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, joins the meeting by video link and proposes his party colleague Pat Sheehan (Sinn Féin).

The other members agree.

Mr Sheehan then calls a ten minute adjournment so he can be briefed by the clerk..