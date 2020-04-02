The Health Committee meeting is opened by the clerk.
She says that because the chairperson and deputy chairperson are not in the room, the committee must nominate a member to fulfil the role.
Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, joins the meeting by video link and proposes his party colleague Pat Sheehan (Sinn Féin).
The other members agree.
Mr Sheehan then calls a ten minute adjournment so he can be briefed by the clerk..
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
On the Health agenda
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Committee business has been cut back to a minimum for the time being but this morning we have the weekly briefing for the Health Committee from Health Minister Robin Swann and the Chief Medical Officer, Michael McBride.
Live Reporting
By Robin Sheeran and Tori Watson
All times stated are UK
Chair nomination
The Health Committee meeting is opened by the clerk.
She says that because the chairperson and deputy chairperson are not in the room, the committee must nominate a member to fulfil the role.
Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, joins the meeting by video link and proposes his party colleague Pat Sheehan (Sinn Féin).
The other members agree.
Mr Sheehan then calls a ten minute adjournment so he can be briefed by the clerk..
On the Health agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Committee business has been cut back to a minimum for the time being but this morning we have the weekly briefing for the Health Committee from Health Minister Robin Swann and the Chief Medical Officer, Michael McBride.
The meeting starts at 10:30. Do join us then.