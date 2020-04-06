The DUP's Paula Bradley moves to questions to the minister
She begins by asking why the bill "prevents a retrospective approach" when she says there are "likely to be people under threat of eviction" in the next couple of weeks.
The minister replies that the legal advice the department has received means it will only come into force "on the date when royal assent has been passed" and that's why an accelerated approach is being taken.
David Polley, from the Department for Communities, also joins the committee by audio link.
He says the department has been told the "courts are currently only taking emergency or urgent issues" and they have confirmed "evictions or repossessions would not be deemed as urgent issues".
As such, "at the minute people should not be told they need to leave the house, as courts will routinely adjourn that," he says.
He also says that a delay in passing the bill could potentially be looked at in the future if this situation was ever to occur again.
Minister's briefing on emergency housing blill
Minister Deirdre Hargey begins her briefing on the Private Tenancies (Emergency Modifications) Bill by audio link.
She's here to ask the members for their support for accelerated of the bill through the assembly.
The legislation is designed to protect private tenants from eviction during the period of the health crisis by ending the notice to quit period from four weeks to 12 weeks.
Ms Hargey says 18% of the population of Northern Ireland lives in 134,000 privately rented properties.
She says there is a danger that if the bill does pass through accelerated passage it will not be ready before the end of the summer recess.
Five MLAs join committee by audio link
Chair of the Committee Paula Bradley opens the meeting.
She says five MLAs are joining by audio link due to social distancing advice - while the four MLAs present in the Senate Chamber are well spread out around the table.
Mrs Bradley runs through some committee business.
She then asks the MLAs on conference call to outline any concerns they would like to raise with the Communities Minster Deirdre Hargey about the written brief she has supplied in terms of work around COVID-19 so far.
Sinn Féin's Caral Ní Chulín says she's received a lot of messages from students facing pressure to continue paying for privately rented accommodation, despite not being able to live there at present.
On today's Communities agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we have a meeting of the Communities Committee, including a briefing from the Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey.
