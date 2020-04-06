The DUP's Paula Bradley moves to questions to the minister

She begins by asking why the bill "prevents a retrospective approach" when she says there are "likely to be people under threat of eviction" in the next couple of weeks.

The minister replies that the legal advice the department has received means it will only come into force "on the date when royal assent has been passed" and that's why an accelerated approach is being taken.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

David Polley, from the Department for Communities, also joins the committee by audio link.

He says the department has been told the "courts are currently only taking emergency or urgent issues" and they have confirmed "evictions or repossessions would not be deemed as urgent issues".

As such, "at the minute people should not be told they need to leave the house, as courts will routinely adjourn that," he says.

He also says that a delay in passing the bill could potentially be looked at in the future if this situation was ever to occur again.